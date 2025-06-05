Daniella Karagach says Robert Irwin reminds her of a beloved ‘DWTS’ star, and we get why: ‘He's America's...’

Daniella Karagach thinks people are going to fall in love with Robert Irwin, just the way they did with this 'DWTS' Season 34 winner

'Dancing With The Stars' pro Daniella Karagach is comparing Robert Irwin to a previous contestant! Earlier this month, Karagach sat down for a conversation with People magazine, and during the interview, she described Robert, who is an Australian conservationist, as 'very sweet.' At one point, Karagach also stated that Robert makes her think of another contestant from last season of the ABC dance competition."I think he's great. I think he's exactly like Stephen [Nedoroscik]. He's America's sweetheart. People loved Stephen — he just won everyone's hearts, [he's] so, so kind. And I feel like Robert gives that same energy," Karagach told the media outlet.

Elsewhere in the interview, Karagach referred to the 21-year-old Aussie as 'very family-oriented' and 'humble.' Along with this, Karagach also called Robert 'just a good guy' which is why she remembered Paris Olympics bronze medalist Stephen Nedoroscik. While speaking of Robert, the first celebrity contestant for the upcoming season of 'DWTS', Karagach went on to say, "I think people are going to fall in love with him."

When Karagach was asked whether she thinks Robert will make it far on the hit dance show, she exclaimed, "He's going to do [well]. I mean, I'm sure he's going to be in the finals." Soon after, Karagach gushed over Robert and said, "I just feel like personality and popularity plays such a big part, so even if you're not the best dancer, I feel like if you're popular enough and people support you, you'll go really far." For the unversed, let us share with you that Robert isn't the first member of the Irwin family competing on 'Dancing With The Stars.'

In 2015, Robert's elder sister, Bindi Irwin, participated in Season 21 of the dance show with her pro partner Derek Hough. Eventually, Bindi and Hough took the prestigious mirrorball trophy home. In a separate interview with People magazine, Robert stated that there is no 'sibling rivalry' between him and his sister Bindi. "It's actually really nice. She has just said, ‘Go into this and make it your own.’ She said it's going to be a completely different experience. I'm definitely going to be leaning on her a lot, as I have throughout my entire life, to be honest. I think loss brings a family together like nothing else, and for us, for Bindi and myself, we've always had each other's backs through everything, and this is going to be no different. I feel very lucky that I've got her in my corner.”

Apart from Robert, another celebrity contestant who has been announced for Season 34 is none other than TikTok star Alix Earle. As per Page Six, during the big reveal on 'Good Morning America', Earle said, “Oh my gosh, so surreal. I’ve always been a fan of ‘Dancing With the Stars,’ I used to watch it when I was so young with my grandma. She would always say to me, ‘Maybe one day you could be on there.’ I was so in love with dance … I’m ready to challenge myself. I think it’s going to be a lot of fun!”