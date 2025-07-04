‘AGT’ contestant responds to Simon Cowell saying his ‘vocals weren't great’: ‘The guy who's famously...’

Reality TV villain Tom Sandoval seems to have gotten his redemption on 'AGT' but Simon Cowell had different thoughts

'Vanderpump Rules' bad boy Tom Sandoval notoriously auditioned for season 20 of 'America's Got Talent'. His entry created an internet storm as fans objected to the sudden spotlight on his career. However, Sandoval and his band, 'The Most Extras', managed to impress the judges with a foot-tapping rendition of A-ha's hit, 'Take On Me.' The group earned a standing ovation and also advanced to the next round, cementing Sandoval's success as a singer. Meanwhile, in a recent interview with NBC, the reality star reacted to the lukewarm judgment by Simon Cowell despite receiving a warm welcome from the OG judge in the beginning.

Cowell shrouded his response to the act with an air of mystery by remaining silent for a few minutes. "For me, the vocals weren't great, Tom. I'm going to be honest with you," he began with a resounding "boo" echoing from the audience in the background. "However, not everyone comes on this show to get a record deal; sometimes it's about being true to who you are," he added. The record mogul finally said "yes" to the delight of Sandoval and his bandmates. "And then seeing that big smile on Simon Cowell's face? I mean, that to me was everything, you know?" the 'Traitors' actor reacted to Cowell's remark.

"Hearing the best vocalists in the world, he's had a career of hearing [different levels of talent]. So, with me being a performer, I'm not the next Celine Dion. I know that," Sandoval added. He also gushed about Mel B's positive comments and expressed his thrill about performing at her upcoming wedding. "You were fully enjoying yourselves and you're not embarrassed to say that you are a cover band and I may need a cover band at my upcoming wedding," the former 'Spice Girls' member had said after the band's performance.

"How awesome it was that Mel B. was so into it. First of all, congratulations to her for getting married! But the fact that she said something about us performing at her wedding? Which, I mean, obviously, we'd love to do," Sandoval said. Additionally, the 'Vanderpump Rules' star revealed that initially, he wasn't sure about choosing A-ha's popular track because he remained skeptical about hitting high notes. He confessed to working with vocal coaches to hone his skills before mesmerizing the crowd with his flawless singing. Sandoval also spoke highly of his girlfriend, Victoria Lee Robinson, and his bestie Tom Schwartz.

"Having Victoria there, and then her parents were there as well. Schwartz was there, and so was his brother, and just having that kind of positive energy there," he said. Sandoval was previously embroiled in a dating scandal that almost ruined his life. He cheated on his then-girlfriend Ariana Madix with his co-star Raquel Leviss. Madix and Sandoval headed for spitsville soon after bringing their almost nine-year-old relationship to an end. Since then, the 'Vanderpump Rules' actor has been severely trolled for his actions; however, after coming on AGT, Sandoval is hoping to revive his broken career.