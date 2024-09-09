Are Heather Rae Young's parents OK? 'Selling Sunset' star calls for prayers amid crisis

RUNNING SPRINGS, CALIFORNIA: 'Selling Sunset' alum Heather Rae Young has recently revealed that a devastating fire has broken out in her hometown of Running Springs, California, affecting her parents in the tragedy. However, the Netflix star's parents were safely evacuated from their homes and are now in a secure location.

Heather wrote to her Instagram Story, "Please pray for my little hometown of Running Springs in the mountains." The real estate agent added, "There's a fire 0% contained and heading towards them, my home since I was eight years old😢 my heart is so sad for our town. My parents are evacuated & safe." Heather took to social media to share an update on her parents, writing, "The fire is 0% contained. My parents were evacuated a second time from where they were staying." She added, "It's a mess up in my little town and the fire is spreading like crazy. Praying for everyone's safety & all the animals."

Heather Rae Young claims her parents are still 'adjusting' to being 'bonus grandparents'

'Selling Sunset' star Heather Rae Young shares her son, Tristan Jay, with Tarek El Moussa. However, before Tristan's birth, Heather was already a mom to her stepkids, Taylor Reese, 9, and Brayden James, 5. The real estate agent reflected on how her parents embraced their roles as new and bonus grandparents.

The reality star shared a sweet family photo on Instagram and wrote, "My parents are new to being ‘bonus grandparents' it's obviously an adjustment to them." The reality star explained, "All of a sudden poof their baby girl has 2 bonus kids!!"

Did 'Selling Sunset' alum Heather Rae Young build a house beside her parents?

'Selling Sunset' alum Heather Rae Young revealed that she and her husband, Tarek El Moussa, have been planning to build a new home close to her parents's residence. However, the reality star has yet to begin construction on the new home and did not provide an update on its status. Her property was also impacted by the recent fire.

She recently visited her hometown for a family ski trip and shared on her Instagram Stories, "Fun little fact: I grew up in this house & [El Moussa] & I bought the lot 2 doors down that we are currently designing & building a mountain house." She added, "We bought a cute little cabin 3 doors down from where I grew up."

Does 'Selling Sunset' alum Heather Rae Young have a sibling?

'Selling Sunset' alum Heather Rae Young has a sister, Jenny Young Piper, who lives in Woodbury, Minnesota, and works as a consultant at a marketing firm. Despite Heather's public profile, Jenny prefers to maintain a private life and has been inactive on social media.

Heather described her sister Jenny as her 'best friend' and shared that Jenny, "has three kids, two beautiful daughters and one son that's six months old, which is so fun because we're hoping our sons will be besties like we are."