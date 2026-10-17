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‘True Detective’ Season 5 casts Nicolas Cage and an Oscar-nominated actor as new leads

Issa López returns as showrunner for a Jamaica Bay story with ties to ’Night Country’
BY SAHIBA TAHLEEL
UPDATED 5 HOURS AGO
Nicolas Cage attends Prime Video's "Spider-Noir" world premiere at Regal Times Square on May 13, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)
Nicolas Cage attends Prime Video's "Spider-Noir" world premiere at Regal Times Square on May 13, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)

HBO revealed on Friday, October 16, that Nicolas Cage and Antonio Banderas have joined the cast of Season 5 of ‘True Detective.’ According to The Hollywood Reporter, Cage is set to play Henry Logan, while Banderas will portray Rai García. Production on the fifth season will start in 2027, with both actors also serving as executive producers alongside the series’ creator, Nic Pizzolatto, Season 1 director Cary Joji Fukunaga, and leads Woody Harrelson and Matthew McConaughey. HBO executives have kept specific story details under wraps for now. Cage was first speculated to join the cast back in the summer of 2025, while murmurs of Banderas’ possible addition began last year.

Cage first hinted at the role when he appeared at New York Comic Con this month, saying, “I think I might do a season of True Detective.” This comes three decades after Cage won the Oscar for Best Actor for ‘Leaving Las Vegas’ and earned another nomination in the same category for ‘Adaptation.’ His film credits include ‘Moonstruck,’ ‘Raising Arizona,’ ‘Face/Off,’ and the ‘National Treasure’ and ‘Ghost Rider’ movies. In 2018, he voiced Spider-Man Noir in the animated movie ‘Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse’ before playing the vigilante in a live-action series, ‘Spider-Noir,’ for MGM+ and Prime Video.

Banderas’ résumé spans from swashbuckling adventure to prestige dramas. After starring as Zorro in ‘The Mask of Zorro’ (1998), he reprised the role in ‘The Legend of Zorro’ (2005), and he lends his voice to Puss in Boots in the ‘Shrek’ franchise. Banderas was nominated for an Oscar for his work in ‘Pain and Glory,’ the latest of many collaborations with director Pedro Almodóvar, which earned him the Best Actor prize at the Cannes Film Festival. Most recently, he appeared in ‘Babygirl,’ alongside Nicole Kidman, and ‘Tony,’ the Anthony Bourdain biopic.

Antonio Banderas attends the premiere of ’Up Against It’ during the 2026 Toronto International Film Festival at Roy Thomson Hall on September 17, 2026, in Toronto, Ontario. (Image Source: Getty | Photo by Jeremy Chan)

Meanwhile, ‘True Detective’ has seen a revolving door of leads, as Pizzolatto intended. He launched the series in January 2014 with the debut of McConaughey and Harrelson as Louisiana detectives Rust Cohle and Marty Hart, with Fukunaga directing all eight episodes. Following that, Season 2 starred Colin Farrell and Rachel McAdams in 2015, and Season 3, which featured Mahershala Ali, debuted in 2019. Season 4, subtitled ‘Night Country,’ was set in Alaska and starred Jodie Foster and Kali Reis, with Issa López as showrunner. Foster, who starred in ‘Night Country,’ won both an Emmy and a Golden Globe for her performance. 

López is returning for ‘True Detective’ Season 5, which is planned to take place in Jamaica Bay, New York. Moreover, López said that although Season 5 will not serve as a direct continuation of ‘Night Country,’ it will contain certain threads that connect it back to it. HBO officially ordered Season 5 in February 2024, shortly after the conclusion of ‘Night Country.’

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