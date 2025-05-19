‘The Voice’ locks in its Top 5 singers, and we’ve never been this stressed about picking a favorite

As finale night approaches, one thing’s clear: this season’s Top 5 might just be the most evenly matched ever

From the epic comeback of Adam Levine to the introduction of Super Saver, 'The Voice' Season 27 was anything but predictable. The singing reality show is all set to conclude with the highly anticipated finale, which is slated to roll out on Tuesday, May 20. The coaches are also pumped up, doing everything they can to ensure their team member clinches the victory. However, with stellar vocal strengths, the race to the top is sure to get fiercer, and these top 5 are sure to make the competition entertaining.

(L-R) photo of judges Adam Levine, Kelsea Ballerini John Legend, and Michael Bublé on the sets of ‘The Voice’ (Instagram | nbcthevoice)

1. Jaelen Johnston

Coach Kelsea Ballerini's team has Jaelen Johnston from Derby, Kansas, who balances his musical aspirations with his work at McConnell Air Force Base. With four years of performing experience and a 2023 EP titled Old School, he made it to 'The Voice' finale thanks to Ballerini’s emotional 'super save,' as per Ok! Magazine.

2. Jadyn Cree

Michael Bublé's team has Lincoln, Nebraska, native Jadyn Cree, who is the daughter of Season 25 finalist Bryan Olesen. A full-time sales assistant and lead singer of a 1980s cover band called AM/FM, she impressed the coaches with her audition of Paramore's 'Still Into You,' aiming to follow in her father’s footsteps, according to her NBC bio. Coach Bublé praised her during a March episode, saying she could win the show "for sure." He later added, "Not only do I see Jadyn fitting in with the big pop stars of today, Olivia [Rodrigo], Billie Eilish, but she has that spark, that thing that we cannot articulate or explain. Part of it is that I think she's truly humble." Cree secured her spot in the finale after a fun and vibrant performance of 'I Think We're Alone Now' by Tommy James & The Shondells.

3. Renzo

Team John Legend's Renzo, also known as Dennis Lorenzo, is a professor by day and singer by night. Renzo is both a science teacher and a talented R&B and rock singer and producer, according to NBC. The Philadelphia native, who previously made the top 10 on 'American Idol' in 2018, has impressed audiences this season with powerful performances, including Billie Eilish’s 'Happier Than Ever.' Renzo's high-energy, head-banging rendition of Aerosmith's 'Dream On' earned enough viewer votes to secure him a spot in 'The Voice' Live Finals.

4. Lucia Flores-Wiseman

Team Adam Levine's Lucia Flores-Wiseman of Maple Valley, Washington, stunned the coaches with her four-chair-turn performance of Ángela Aguilar’s 'La Llorona.' Raised in Maple Valley, Wash., Flores-Wiseman reconnected with her Mexican heritage by becoming fluent in Spanish during her studies in Spain, according to her NBC bio. Before joining 'The Voice,' she performed at festivals and weddings. Ballerini praised her, saying she has "a God-given voice." Flores-Wiseman secured her spot in the top five after delivering a powerful rendition of Soundgarden's 'Black Hole Sun.'

5. Adam David

Team Bublé’s Adam David, from South Florida, turned a six-year battle with addiction into a powerful source of musical inspiration. Born and raised in South Florida, Adam David began playing guitar young and found his voice at a performing arts camp. According to his NBC bio, music helped him process emotions during his battle with addiction. Now six years sober, he regularly performs at rehab centers to inspire others. He earned his spot in 'The Voice' Live Finals after a powerful rendition of Teddy Swims' 'Lose Control' won him the Instant Save vote.