Four former coaches return for ‘The Voice’ finale — and that’s not even the biggest surprise

‘The Voice’ Season 26 finale just became must-see TV thanks to these surprise cameos from Blake Shelton, Kelly Clarkson & more

'The Voice' Season 27 is on its way with its 27th season; the latest season began in March of 2025 and is set to conclude as a two-part event that will take place on May 19 and May 20, 2025. This season changed things quite a bit. It saw the return of Adam Levine as a coach after a 10-year-long hiatus, and John Legend returned for his 10th season after not making an appearance in season 26. Michael Bublé returned for his second consecutive season, while Kelsea Ballerini, who previously acted as a guest coach and advisor, made her first appearance as a full-time judge.

Reba McEntire, Gwen Stefani, and Snoop Dogg from previous seasons could not return. That said, the change in panelists wasn't the only change in the show, as the show incorporated a 'surprise twist.' Earlier, only two contestants from each judge's team were set to progress to the next round. However, 'The Voice' Season 26's 'special twist' was revealed to be a 'super save,' allowing each judge to bring a previously eliminated member back to the game. This increased the previous number of contestants from eight to twelve.

As of writing, 12 contestants are left in the show. The number was supposed to be further reduced to five as the show reached its finale. However, this was based on the standard format of the show, and since the show has incorporated the 'super save' element, the number of participants in the finals has increased to eight, with the top 8 contestants competing to win 'The Voice' trophy on May 19.

However, the contestants won't be the only ones performing during the finale. Since the show is supposed to be a two-day grand event, it will feature performances by various renowned artists and four former coaches of 'The Voice,' as reported by NBC. Alicia Keys ft. Amanda Reid, Blake Shelton, Chance the Rapper, Foreigner, James Bay ft. Sheryl Crow, Joe Jonas, Kelly Clarkson, and Bryce Leatherwood will all perform. Out of these artists, Alicia Keys, Chance the Rapper, Blake Shelton, and Kelly Clarkson have been coaches on the show and are deeply beloved by fans.

That said, this lineup of judges won't be the only ones performing, as the current coaches Kelsea Ballerini, Michael Bublé, John Legend, and Adam Levine are set to perform a duet with their chosen finalists. While the reveal of 'The Voice' 2025 winner will be quite amazing to watch, the true magic lies in witnessing the iconic reunion of past and present judges as they come together to watch the talented singers compete in one final showdown.