‘The Voice’ coaches might have got one major prediction wrong — all thanks to the Super Save twist

The super save twist on ‘The Voice’ has coaches second-guessing their predictions for Season 27’s winner

The thrilling finale of 'The Voice' Season 27 is just around the corner! During the Live Shows, the fans of the NBC singing competition witnessed the esteemed coaches Adam Levine, John Legend, Michael Bublé, and Kelsea Ballerini each picking two artists they wanted to represent their teams. At the point in time, Levine selected Kolby Cordell and Lucia Flores-Wiseman, Legend chose Bryson Battle and RENZO, Bublé went with Adam David and Jadyn Cree, and Ballerini decided on Iris Herrera and Alanna Lynise. However, a twist in the episode came when the show's host, Carson Daly, told the coaches about the Super Save.

So, what was the twist? Every coach got the golden opportunity to bring back one eliminated contestant. Yes, you heard that right. Levine ended up saving Conor James, Legend saved Olivia Kuper Harris, Bublé saved Kaiya Hamilton, and Ballerini saved Jaelen Johnson. Following the Super Saves, 'The Voice' coaches confessed that they might have made a mistake with their initial selections. In simple words, the coaches stated that even a Super Save contestant could emerge as the winner of 'The Voice' Season 27.

While having a conversation with Parade, Legend said, “I would not be surprised. A lot of times, that happens. People that either get stolen or saved go on to do better than the people that were originally picked, so we never know.” Shortly afterward, Levine echoed the same sentiments by saying, "Not at all. I mean, honestly, I wouldn’t be surprised if someone else’s save [won]. It’s one of those wacky things that at this point, this late in the game, it’s impossible to tell.”

When Ballerini was asked to comment on her Super Save contestant Johnson winning the singing show, the 'Love Me Like You Mean It' hitmaker quipped, "I would not be surprised at all. Then everybody would be like, ‘Kelsea, we told you so.’ And I’d be like, ‘Yeah, yeah, yeah, I’m a newbie here.’” allerini was then asked why she didn't pick Johnson in the first place, she stated that it was an in-the-moment decision. Ballerini further elaborated, “Sometimes there’s an artist that just has such a slam dunk of a performance on that stage that it’s undeniable, even if that’s not what you thought going into it, and then sometimes you really buy into the growth that you’ve seen of the artist and you believe that they can continue to show up well.”

Legend picked Kuper Harris and went on to say, “Honestly, I was agonizing over the fact that I could only pick two, and I was like, ‘Obviously, I have three people that should be going to the Lives,’ and I knew that. It was so painful not picking Olivia because she was amazing, Bryson was amazing, RENZO was amazing, and it was an agonizing decision.” As for why Levine brought back James, he said, “Something about Conor, I felt like he had a great performance that night, and he did something really different, which I always like to reward. It was a really fearless choice, and I loved that about it, and so I just wanted to stay with that in that moment."