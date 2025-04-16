Michael Bublé snaps at the crowd after a 'Voice' contestant sang his heart out: 'You guys...'

An emotional performance deserved more than dead air—and Michael Bublé made sure the crowd knew it

'The Voice' coach Michael Bublé once poked fun at a small audience for not appreciating one of his artists! For the Knockouts, Bublé's contestant Adam David decided to perform 'Unaware' by Allen Stone, a song about making it through tough times. At that point, David dedicated the song to his mother, who conceived him through artificial insemination. David performed the song flawlessly during rehearsals and hit all the right notes. As per NBC, David's Knockout opponent, Carlos Santiago gushed over his voice and went on to say, "Adam's voice is what I wanna be when I grow up."

The 'Feeling Good' hitmaker, who was also captivated by David's performance quipped, "Ladies and gentlemen! Give it up for Adam!" However, things didn't turn out as Bublé wanted them to as nobody clapped for David or praised him following his performance at rehearsals. It has been revealed by the network that the in-house band and crew members were apparently told to maintain the decorum of the room and speak in low voices so that the mics could catch the voices of the artists as well as Bublé.

At that moment, the cast and crew members were trying their best to keep up their good behavior on the set of the popular NBC singing competition, but Bublé wasn't happy as they didn't offer any feedback or appreciation for his team member David. The Canadian singer-songwriter was so annoyed by the silence of the cast members that he playfully called them out by saying, "You guys suck as an audience, let me tell you."

On the other hand, when we talk about Santiago, he sang a beautiful rendition of 'You Are the Reason' by Calum Scott during the Knockouts. At the end of the day, Bublé picked David as the winner of the Knockout round. According to Parade magazine, after making his final decision, Bublé shared, "Carlos is a great singer, but Adam, for me, is the best artist. He knows who he wants to be. He has a really soulful voice, great dexterity, power, and pitch. Can’t wait to see what my Adam does in the Playoffs."

Once the episode dropped, fans couldn't stop themselves from raving over David's Knockout performance. One user penned, "I am yet to hear someone sing this and sound anything short of incredible, wow!" Followed by a second user who wrote, "That’s what got him to the next round: his consistency, those sustained and precise notes. Def underdog." Another netizen stated, "Riding the groove, strumming the guitar. This felt smooth & rustic. He was leaning into the gruff, then threw that guitar back and blasted into testimony. The top notes were rough but controlled. Nice." A user chimed in, "I have heard many people cover this song. Adam’s rendition is a head taller than the best of those others. He maneuvered the song with such skill and finesse—but no gimmicks or cheap theatrics. Everything was 100% necessary. I say, dayum!"