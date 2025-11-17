Andy Cohen confirms 'Real Housewives of Rhode Island' cast, featuring a first-ever 'Bachelor' alum

Set for a 2026 release, 'Real Housewives of Rhode Island' is the newest addition to the 'The Real Housewives' universe

The cast of 'The Real Housewives of Rhode Island' just got bigger and star-packed with the addition of a 'The Bachelor' star, making a first for the blockbuster TV franchise. The eleventh installment of 'The Real Housewives' universe, the show will be executive-produced by Andy Cohen. Slated for a 2026 release, Cohen took fans by surprise by announcing the cast of the highly anticipated show, and it was the addition of a 'Bachelor Nation' alum that is grabbing major headlines.

Andy Cohen attends Variety's 2023 Power of Women event at The Grill in New York City (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Dia Dipasupil)

At an 'Ask Andy' panel on BravoCon, Cohen officially announced the cast of 'The Real Housewives of Rhode Island' and debuted its first trailer, according to Variety. Notably, 'Bachelor Nation' alum Ashley Iaconetti has officially joined 'The Real Housewives of Rhode Island' as a full-time cast member, marking the first from the franchise to ever cross into the Housewives universe. Now living in Rhode Island with her husband, Jared Haibon, and their two sons, she's introduced in the trailer with the line, "In Rhode Island, everyone knows everyone… People here don't look down on other states. But they are weirded out that other states exist."

The show presents her as both a newcomer and a central figure, as she lives life in her husband's home state while balancing motherhood, influencer work, and their local coffee shop, according to Parade. Notably, 'RHONJ' star and 'The Traitors' Season 3 winner Dolores Catania also appears on the new series as a "friend" of the cast rather than a full housewife. With 'RHONJ' currently on pause, she's leaning into her longtime ties to Rhode Island.

Her bio explains, "Rhode Island captured Dolores's heart years ago, and she's longed to return ever since. With her dear friend Liz McGraw living there, and a shared business project on the horizon, a sun-soaked, beach-filled summer is a natural fit for this Jersey girl." Talking about other cast members of the show, it will include Alicia Carmody, Rosie DiMare, Ashley Iaconetti, Liz McGraw, Rulla Nehme Pontarelli, Kelsey Swanson, and Jo-Ellen Tiberi as they navigate the ups and downs of the state's tight-knit social scene.

Cohen also discussed 'The Real Housewives of Rhode Island' with Deadline, saying, "It's interesting that it's one of the smallest states, and it kind of feels like this insular community where everybody knows each other [and] you can't get away with anything." He added, "It is the perfect spot for a housewife. Plus it's also so beautiful, it's aspirational. It's the Ocean State—it's teeny. And the women are outrageously fun and great for TV."