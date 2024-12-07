‘The Bachelor’ alum Mykenna Dorn stirs up relationship chatter with recent posts

Fans are speculating that ‘The Bachelor’ alum Mykenna Dorn and Lynden Enger may have split

Fans of Mykenna Dorn have been speculating that the 'The Bachelor' alum and her boyfriend, Lynden Enger, may have split, following a subtle hint in one of her recent social media posts. Mykenna did not mention Lynden in her post about moving into a new apartment, leading many of her followers to wonder if she was moving in alone.

This sparked a debate on Reddit, with users pointing out other subtle clues, including a reel Mykenna posted titled "To the girls who are getting their sparkle back," interpreted as a sign that she was healing from heartbreak. While Mykenna and Lynden still follow each other on social media, however, some fans noticed she hinted that they broke up a few weeks ago, around early October. Mykenna hasn't talked about the rumors directly. However, her posts suggest she's enjoying her own space. The couple first went public with their relationship in May 2022, and fans admired their chemistry. However, her recent activity has left many wondering if their love story has quietly come to an end.

‘The Bachelor’ alum MyKenna Dorn reveals meeting Lynden Enger on hinge

Mykenna Dorn previously shared the initial stages of her relationship. During a Q&A session on Instagram, she openly revealed that the two had connected on Hinge. The two took to each other immediately and eventually started dating. Mykenna confirmed that they had been together for almost seven months at the time of the post. She further revealed that Lynden is five years older than her.

Mykenna Dorn admits being blindsided by ‘The Bachelor’ alum Aaron Clancy

Mykenna Dorn opened up about how she got blindsided by 'The Bachelor' alum Aaron Clancy during her time on 'Bachelor in Paradise' Season 7. During the interview with 'Click Bait with Bachelor Nation', Mykenna described how she arrived late in Paradise and found it uncomfortable, especially since all the couples were already established.

Immediately, she felt like an outsider and was nervous about whether she would be accepted into the tight-knit group of contestants.

When Mykenna asked Aaron out, she felt confused and hurt by what he said. At first, Aaron said he was doing fine. But later, he told her he wasn’t fine at all and turned her down. Mykenna said the change in his behavior took her by surprise, especially since they had just talked, and he seemed okay then. She was still upset that Aaron hadn't been more straightforward with her about his feelings for Chelsea, instead of leading her on.