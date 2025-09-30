'The Voice' contestant stole the show with a song about the judges — and had us all clapping along

Contestant Cori Kennedy also performed 'Why Not Me' by The Judds during her blind audition

Minnesotan country singer Cori Kennedy left no stone unturned to impress the coaches during her blind audition on 'The Voice.' In the latest episode of 'The Voice' Season 28, the 28-year-old singer performed a spectacular rendition of 'Why Not Me' by The Judds, and she secured chair turns from Reba McEntire and Michael Bublé. Following her terrific audition, Kennedy sang another song that she had written for the four judges. Niall Horan, Snoop Dogg, McEntire, and Bublé loved the song so much that they couldn't stop themselves from giving a standing ovation to Kennedy.

Just a few days before the episode of 'The Voice,' NBC uploaded a snippet of Kennedy's blind audition on the singing show's social media accounts. However, the video consisted of her initial performance, not her charming song for the judges. Following her blind audition, Kennedy asked the four coaches if she could perform another song, and the judges told her to go ahead with her surprise song.

As Kennedy sang the song, the judges danced their hearts out, and they laughed at the lyrics which said, "Well I’m just a girl from a zero stoplight town / Minnesota roots and wearin’ the hand-me-downs / Farm dreamin’ and in the dark / I step out and rejoice / My grandma won’t believe me that I’m singing on ‘The Voice’ / Snoop, I didn’t grow up on your rhythm or your rhyme / But I know Willie Nelson so I think we’ll be just fine / Miss Reba, you raised me right on that sitcom screen / A single mom who works two jobs, my redhead ‘Fancy’ queen / Niall, your Irish smile lit up my teenage days / I was only smitten for Harry in my One Direction phase / Mr. Buble, you sing like a Christmas star / But have you ever tried to jumpstart a frozen Minnesota car? / Not sure what I’ve done or why they even picked me / I must be doing something right ’cause I’m singing on NBC.”

Once Kennedy wrapped up her second song, Snoop Dogg told the studio audience, "A little advice. Next time you’re on ‘The Voice,’ come on with an original song!” Soon after, McEntire told the singer, “I’m just so thrilled to be back on ‘The Voice’ and to hear your voice on that stage, singing. Aw, it took me right back to Tennessee. Makes me homesick. Your voice is wonderful, such power.” When McEntire asked her if she performs a lot, the aspiring musician replied, "When I can. I still work a 9 to 5, so someone’s gotta sell furniture.”

A stunned McEntire asked, “You sell furniture?” In her response, Kennedy said, "A commercial furniture dealer. We do business, entertainment, government, and commercial!” Furthermore, Bublé stated that Kennedy's voice sounded like country, mixed with Stevie Nicks. Bublé knew that he didn't have much chance to get her on his team, and he rolled up his pants to reveal he was wearing socks covered in photos of McEntire’s face and said, “These are Reba McEntire socks, baby! Yo, Niall, you should see the underwear I’m wearing in case I have to battle (you) — no, I’m kidding.” Eventually, Kennedy joined Team Reba.