Are Heather Rae Young and Tarek El Moussa still married? The relationship was the talk of 'Selling Sunset'

Tarek El Moussa and Heather Rae Young tied the knot in 2021

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: Heather Rae Young and Tarek El Moussa are still married. Their relationship gained significant attention on 'Selling Sunset', where Heather's personal life was a major storyline. Heather Rae Young, a real estate agent and star of 'Selling Sunset', and Tarek El Moussa, a well-known real estate investor and star of 'Flip or Flop', began dating in 2019. They got engaged in July 2020 and married in October 2021.

Their relationship was a focal point on 'Selling Sunset' because of the high-profile nature of their romance and the dramatic contrast it provided to Heather’s professional life. Their wedding was a lavish event that also attracted media attention. Despite the intense scrutiny and public interest, Heather and Tarek have maintained a strong relationship.

Their relationship advanced swiftly, culminating in an engagement in July 2020, with El Moussa proposing during a romantic boat trip to Catalina Island. Their wedding followed on October 23, 2021, a beautiful ceremony near Santa Barbara attended by friends, family, and El Moussa's two children from his previous marriage, Taylor Reese and Brayden James.

In January 2023, the couple welcomed their first child together, a son, marking a new chapter in their lives. They announced their pregnancy in July 2022, surprising fans as they had just started IVF treatments. They celebrated the baby’s arrival with a winter wonderland-themed baby shower in November 2022, attended by close friends and family.

How did Heather Rae Young and Tarek El Moussa meet?

Heather Rae Young and Tarek El Moussa met on July 4, 2019, while they were both spending time on separate boats in Newport Beach, California. Tarek was with his friends on one boat, and Heather was with her friends on another. By chance, Heather ended up jumping onto Tarek’s boat.

This spontaneous moment led to their first encounter, which would change both of their lives. Heather later reflected on this meeting, sharing in an Instagram post that neither of them knew at that time how significant that moment would be. Their connection started that day, and it was the beginning of their journey together, eventually leading to their relationship, engagement, marriage, and starting a family.

Heather Rae El Moussa with her husband Tarek El Moussa (Instagram/@theheatherraeelmoussa)

Heather Rae Young calls herself ‘bonus mom’ of Tarek El Moussa’s two children

Heather Rae Young embraces her role as a “bonus mom” to Tarek El Moussa’s children, Taylor and Brayden, from his previous marriage to Christina Haack. She refers to herself as a “bonus mom” to highlight her special relationship with the kids, even though she is not their biological mother.



Young often shares her experiences and feelings about this role on social media. On Mother's Day, she posted a heartfelt message on Instagram, expressing her gratitude and joy. She wrote, “Over the past couple of years of being a bonus mom, I’ve had the most special experience of being in Tay and Bray’s lives, watching them grow up, putting them first, being there for them no matter what, and bonding with them on a whole new level. It’s the biggest blessing in my life and even though I never knew I wanted or needed it, now that I have two amazing kids in my life I can’t imagine my life without them.”

