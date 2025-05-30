Sofia Vergara grooves as 23-year-old stuns 'AGT' with a fiery original that's pure concert energy: 'Bravo!'

When he took off his jacket, mid-performance, true rapper style, the crowd went wild: 'It wasn't an audition, it was a performance.'

After a long wait, 'AGT's' season 20 premiered on May 27, giving fans another opportunity to see amazing, jaw-dropping acts. One such performance that truly wowed the judges and exceeded the expectations of viewers came from contestant Micah Palace. The 23-year-old Argentinian native kicked off the performance by getting the entire crowd clapping, and as he dove into an electrifying DJ set, a party vibe took over, prompting Sofia Vergara and Mel B to break into spontaneous dance moves.

Palace not only performed an original rap song, 'Na Sabo,' but he also lit the stage on fire with his killer dance moves, even getting the audience to stand on their feet and dance along with him. Then Palace turned the heat even higher when he took off his jacket mid-performance, true rapper style, and made the crowd go wild. He didn't just keep the energy high during the entire performance but also ended up on a high note with a somersault before taking a bow. Sofia Vergara, seemingly impressed, asked Palace if the song was an original, to which Palace replied, "I did; I wrote the song."

Screenshot of Micah Palace performing in 'AGT' season 20 audition (Image Source: YouTube | 'America's Got Talent')

He then explained, "'No Sabo’ is a term to make fun of kids who come from Latin descent but don’t speak a lot of Spanish. I do speak Spanish, but I grew up in an Argentine household in America, so I never felt like I belonged in either culture. So this is for everybody who feels like they don’t belong.” Vergara exclaimed, "Bravo!" Palace also received high praise from judge Simon Cowell said, "I didn’t know what was going to happen when I saw that; I thought maybe you were going to tell some jokes, do some mining, or whatever," before adding, "I liked the song. I did. You're a little heartthrob," while Mel B commented, "You feel the music in your entire body." Howie Mandel picked up on the intention of his song and told the budding singer, "America is made up of everyone, and I think a lot of people feel like you," before concluding that his performance was "Epic."

Screenshot of Sofia Vergara and Simon Cowell during 'America's Got Talent' (Image Source: YouTube | 'America's Got Talent')

Ahead of the performance, NBC reported that Palace told host Terry Crews, "I don’t know why you guys put me after them!" Referring to the 'Lightwire' performance, which was performed before him and received the golden buzzer. He calmed his nerves, and, keeping a positive attitude, he added, "They say pressure makes diamonds. I’ve been under pressure my whole life," and he proved himself right. Fans, too, couldn't stop raving about the performance and flooded the YouTube comment section with comments. Praising the young artist, an 'AGT' viewer wrote, "That’s not an audition, that’s a performance." Agreeing with the sentiment, another viewer added, "The crowd just had a free concert from Micah Palace."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Micah Palacio (@micahpalace)

Even those who couldn't understand the lyrics lauded the performance's vocal prowess: "I don't understand anything he's saying, but that's a hit song right there." Impressed with Palace, a viewer made a bold prediction and declared, "Dude should already be a huge star. He has everything he needs to be a global superstar." Ushering such praise, it's clear that fans have already declared Palace an early favorite. His electrifying performance has not only won their hearts but also left viewers craving for more.