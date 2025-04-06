A ‘Backstreet Boys’ legend watched his son perform on ‘American Idol’ — and we are all feeling the same

Baylee Literell received a standing ovation from the audience, who broke out in tears after listening to his original song

'American Idol' Season 23 auditions have just begun, and all the judges are eyeing the great talent. As reported by Parade, after sending home more than 100 performers, there was one who stunned the judges in the auditions: Baylee Literell. Littrell, son of Backstreet Boys’ Brian Littrell, set the stage on fire with his original song, 'Hey Jesus.' During his performance, many in the audience sang along with him; some were even tear-eyed, and some were seen holding up their hands in worship. At the end of the performance, he not only received a standing ovation from the audience but also got compliments from the judges. Carrie Underwood, who was visibly emotional, told him, “Baylee, you’re so good; your heart and your genuineness are coming through so good."

Before appearing for the audition, Litrell said backstage, "When your family's in the music business, it opens a lot of doors, but it also creates a lot of animosity,” he said ahead of taking the stage. “My big thing here is, I’m here to make this on my own.” I believe I get my voice from Dad, and hopefully I can do him justice today," Baylee explained. "I guess you can say music runs in our family. Dance moves-wise, that's the one thing genetically that did not pass down."

Screenshot of Baylee Litrell with his grandmother, from ‘American Idol' (Image Source: YouTube | American Idol)

He also added, “I wrote this song when I was going through a pretty tough time in my life,” Baylee explained in his video backstage. “I lost somebody that I loved. My grandma was my best friend. With my dad being away on tour, she would always step in. She understood me like not many people do. My grandma passed away two years ago, almost." Barely pushing his tears back, he continued: "I thought she was going to be around for moments like this. I never expected to lose her, so when I did, I questioned everything. I pushed away Faith. I thought I would not find it again. This song helped me find it.”

Singer Brian Littrell of Backstreet Boys pose with his Baylee Littrell at Baylee Littrell's 16th Birthday Celebration on December 1, 2018 in Alpharetta, Georgia. (Image source: | Getty Images/ Photo by Paras Griffin)

The YouTube section was flooded with comments like, "I can't seem to find enough words to express how deep that song reaches," and Omg, seeing Brian in the audience singing along with him word for word just broke me lol. I was keeping it together till then. What a beautiful song and a beautiful voice. What a beautiful soul. I don't know how one family ends up with that much talent, but I'm here for it. He could not be more different than his dad, but that's what I love about it. What a song!" One even said, "THIS is the song. I have goosebumps. Seeing Brian in the crowd, crying and singing along, made my heart so full, and the people standing clearly found it a very moving song."

Per E! Online, earlier in an audition, Litrell's father also joined him on stage during his audition when he performed another one of his originals. The duo sang together, and without wasting an opportunity, Baylee Littrell thanked his father for his talent. "I believe I get my voice from Dad, and hopefully I can do him justice today," Baylee explained. "I guess you can say music runs in our family. Dance moves-wise, that's the one thing genetically that did not pass down." He continued, "Following in my dad's footsteps is scary because his career, to me, is one of the most extraordinary in music history." Baylee added. "No one can ever compare."