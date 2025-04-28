This 'American Idol' singer took her audition as a joke — now she's a top 12 finalist

"For my whole life I didn't think I was worth anything," Nix confessed about feeling worthless.

Texas-based homemaker Breanna Nix could not believe that she was one of the top 14 on 'American Idol.' Nix initially took her audition as a joke, as per ScreenRant. She expected to get eliminated in the preliminary rounds of the talent competition. But after witnessing her meteoric rise, she confessed to having grown as a person and singer, "When I tried out for American Idol, I didn't really think that it would go anywhere. It was kind of just a joke when I submitted a video, and here we are," she told People in an exclusive. Nix impressed the judges with her soulful rendition of Carrie Underwood's 'Jesus, Take The Wheel' during the audition.

"I've grown so much as a person, and in my personal opinion, American Idol has been the best thing that's ever happened to me," she continued. "It's taught me who I am. It's taught me what I'm capable of." Nix confessed to finally stepping out of her comfort zone and feeling her worth after advancing in the competition. "I think I'm starting to believe in myself, which is really weird because for my whole life I didn't think I was worth anything," she confessed. Nix admitted to having moved past her inhibitions and stage fright, "But I really like it. I'm capable of really hard things. Singing has always actually been an insecurity of mine to do in front of people. I didn't think that I was good enough to do it," the Texas native added.

Luke Bryan, Lionel Richie, Carrie Underwood, and Ryan Seacrest pose for a photo during "American Idol" Season 8 Judges Photo Call on October 02, 2024, in NYC. (Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Mike Coppola)

During the audition, Nix introduced herself as a stay-at-home mom but quickly earned the wrath of Underwood, who chided her that she was holding the most significant job in the world. "Never say I'm just a stay-at-home mom; that's such a major job. You have the most important job. And I'm sure he loves it," the country queen said. Nix then breezed past the rounds with her incredible voice and song selections. During the Ido Arena, she rendered Lauren Daigle's 'You Say' by Lauren Daigle. For the Showstopper round, Nix aced Kelly Clarkson's 'The Trouble With Love Is.' In a clash with Rylie O'Neil during the Head-to-Head round, the young mother performed Brandon Lake's hit track 'Gratitude.'

After reaching the coveted top 24 spot, Nix celebrated her success by singing Lauren Daigle's 'Still Rolling Stones' and Patty Griffin's 'Up To The Mountain.' These two tracks secured her place among the elite top 14. She then performed Queen's 'The Show Must Go On,' displaying her newfound confidence and love for the stage. Fans are already rooting for Nix as the next 'Idol.' "Breanna puts her soul on the table! I love soul, and she delivers it so well. It would be nice to see a soul singer and a female win Idol!" a viewer gushed.

"As much as I love her, it's really hard knowing her competitors are also beasts like her. Even if she doesn't win, she has every right to be proud of herself because she's one of the ones to beat in a stacked season," a fan lauded Nix's efforts. "She has what it takes to go all the way. Her voice is very easy on the ear, a beautiful tone," an online user praised. As per TVLine, Nix has aced the next round to reach the top 12 in 'American Idol.'