Is 'The Voice' scripted? NBC show speculated to fuel the fake drama

‘The Voice’ has been one of the hit singing reality shows of NBC

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: While 'The Voice' on NBC is a reality singing competition, over time, many speculate that the show may be, at one point or another, scripted-a suspicion especially held about creating drama for the sake of entertainment. Others seem to believe certain interactions between coaches, contestants, and behind-the-scenes moments are contrived in order for people to keep watching the show.

For example, in the playful comments of the coaches, very many viewers observe that they sometimes sound so timely, thus giving rise to suspicion that the producers might usually encourage them to overdo or fake certain reactions. Besides, some tension or disagreement between contestants and coaches is also questioned whether it has been exaggerated or even fabricated to add excitement to the episodes. That said, though the performances and singing competitions are actual, the show amplifies the dramatic moments. The contestants do compete, and their abilities are a huge determinant of talent and success. Meanwhile, these rumors have led 'The Voice' and its producers to be stalwart in their beliefs that the competition itself is on the up-and-up, and any drama is just a natural byproduct of the competition and personalities involved. Although this is a reality show, where certain moments are amplified for reasons of entertainment, it is far-fetched to blame the show 'scripted' based on certain rumors.

Do contestants on ‘The Voice’ get paid?

Contestants on 'The Voice' get paid, but not equally, as contestants who audition and make their way through the open auditions-not aired- and onto the blind auditions are usually paid a small stipend to compensate for their time. This helps defray the costs of living while the contestant is on the show, as they may have to take time off from work.

When a contestant goes through beyond the blind auditions and makes it into the regular cast of the show, they are usually contracted in. A contestant gets an appearance stipend at this stage in the show to accommodate, and pay for other essentials while one is on set. Contestants further into the competition, such as in the live shows, might or might not see boosts in pay. For the large part, the idea of cash reward lies within exposure and the chance to gain a recording contract.

In return, the winner of ‘The Voice’ gets a grand prize: a recording contract with a major label and a cash prize of about $100,000. Not all of the contestants compete for great prize money, but many enter a competition like this for exposure, as it may allow other opportunities in the music industry even if they do not win.

'The Voice' star Alyssa Crosby has released some original music as well (YouTube/@thevoice)

Are ‘The Voice’ auditions really blind?

Well, auditions on 'The Voice' are genuinely blind only during the first round, actually called the blind auditions. During this phase, the coaches sit with their backs to the stage in big red chairs; they, therefore, cannot see the contestant and have to base their judgment completely on the voice they hear. The coaches can hit a button, which turns their chairs around to face them if they think the contestant is worthy to join their team during performances.



If more than one coach turns around, that contender chooses a coach they would want to work with. On the other hand, if no coach turns around, the contestant is out. While the coaches can't see the contestants and, therefore, interact with them in this round, after this, it would all be considered based on one's voice talent.