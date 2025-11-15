Where was ‘The Beast in Me’ shot? A look at Netflix thriller’s stunning filming locations

Netflix thriller ‘The Beast in Me’ follows a grieving author following the tragic loss of her young son

Netflix’s newest limited series, ‘The Beast in Me,’ arrived on November 13, as per Newsweek. It immediately threw viewers into a dark swirl of unresolved grief, neighborhood secrets, and spiraling suspicion. Conceived by ‘The X-Files’ alum Gabe Rotter and guided by veteran showrunner Howard Gordon, the eight-episode thriller takes a grounded, character-driven approach to paranoia. It’s anchored by a haunting Claire Danes performance that steadily tightens the show’s grip. Production began in September 2024 and wrapped in early 2025, with the crew planting themselves primarily in Red Bank, New Jersey.

The scenic borough, perched along the Navesink River, becomes a character of its own. Its cozy streets and waterfront calm contrast sharply with the emotional chaos brewing behind closed doors. Danes leads the cast as Aggie Wiggs, a once-famed writer now hollowed out by the accidental death of her young son. The tragedy splintered her marriage, destroyed her sense of purpose, and left her drifting in a quiet residential block where routine becomes both comfort and torment. The series’ catalyst arrives in the form of Nile Jarvis, played by Matthew Rhys. He's a mysterious newcomer who moves into the grand estate across the street.

When talk surfaces about Nile’s missing wife, Aggie’s lingering grief mutates into fixation. Her attempts to unravel Nile’s past become a stand-in for the story she refuses to write, blurring the boundary between coping mechanism and obsession. But as she digs deeper, shadowing his movements, asking questions around town, and interpreting every gesture as a clue, the audience is left wondering whether she’s uncovering danger or inventing it as a way to outrun her pain. To build its shadowy atmosphere, the production leaned heavily on real East Coast locations, allowing the world to feel recognizable yet just unsettling enough to mirror Aggie’s unraveling mind.

The heart of filming took place in Red Bank, Monmouth County, New Jersey, whose historic streets and riverside charm become the visual backbone of the series, according to Primetimer. The crew transformed sections of East and West Front Street, even shutting down the stretch to recreate neighborhood hangouts. JR’s restaurant at 17 West Front was reimagined as Roberto’s Pizzeria, a recurring spot for tense run-ins, while 26 West On The Navesink doubled as an intimate dinner setting for important conversations. The iconic Molly Pitcher Inn at 88 Riverside Avenue adds an air of polished elegance during key revelation scenes.

Additional New Jersey sites deepen the show’s tone. Tamaques Park in Westfield provides the wooded paths where Aggie wanders in moments of panic and introspection. Branch Brook Park in Newark, famous for its blossoms and sprawling greenways, frames several scenes where the serene setting clashes with the characters’ internal turmoil. Newark, in particular, offers the series an edgier backdrop. Filming touched down at 33 Washington Street, 98 Frelinghuysen Avenue, Poinier Street, Halsey Street, and Independence Park, giving the story a mix of urban grit and everyday normalcy turning slightly sinister.

A warehouse on Mulberry Street provides the industrial isolation needed for several shadow-heavy sequences. The National Newark Building lends its Art Deco architecture to a handful of atmospheric interior scenes. The production also set up in Belleville Township, using the Carewell Health Medical Center for emotionally fraught hospital moments, and the Essex County Airport for scenes that hint at escape, pursuit, or both. Though the bulk of filming stayed in New Jersey, the team completed additional shooting in Raleigh, North Carolina, likely for interior builds and backup locations.