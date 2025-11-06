Netflix finally confirms ‘KPop Demon Hunters 2’, but fans will have to wait longer than expected

Released in June 2025, 'KPop Demon Hunters' features a star-studded voice cast including Arden Cho, Ahn Hyo-seop, and May Hong

When 'KPop Demon Hunters' was released on June 20, 2025, nobody would have imagined the phenomenon it would become. Set against the unique backdrop of an idol group living the double life of demon huntresses, the musical movie garnered major love for its animation style and captivating storyline. So much so that a sequel is already on the cards; however, fans have to wait much longer to see their beloved Huntr/x back on screen.

(L to R) Rei Ami, EJAE, and Audrey Nuna performing on ‘The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’ episode (Image Source: Instagram | @fallontonight)

Netflix and Sony have confirmed a sequel to 'KPop Demon Hunters,' set for release in 2029. The animated musical will continue the story of Huntr/x, though the long wait is due to the lengthy animation process. Release dates may shift depending on production progress, as per Variety. Produced by Sony Pictures Animation and released on Netflix, 'KPop Demon Hunters' became the streamer's most popular movie ever. The fantasy adventure about a K-pop girl group fighting demons also produced hit songs like 'Golden,' 'Your Idol,' and 'Soda Pop,' all charting on Billboard's Hot 100 and eyed for Grammy nominations.

Its success even led Netflix to host theatrical sing-along events, earning $18 million in August and another $5–6 million over Halloween. The 99th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade will make pop culture history by featuring the 'KPop Demon Hunters' singers EJAE, Audrey Nuna, and Rei Ami, paired with their animated counterparts, Rumi, Mira, and Zoe, floating above the parade route. The performance will take place live in New York's Herald Square alongside another star-studded lineup of performers and attractions, as per Forbes.

Notably, the 99th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade will air live on NBC and stream on Huntr/x on Thursday, November 27, at 8:30 am ET. As per reports, the animated hit K-pop Demon Hunters, which premiered on Netflix in June and became the streamer's most-watched film ever with over 325 million views, is also expanding into consumer products. Following two successful theatrical re-releases, Netflix has partnered with Mattel and Hasbro to launch a full merchandise line.

Mattel will produce dolls, figures, accessories, and playsets, while Hasbro will develop plush toys, electronics, roleplay items, and board games, with some overlap expected between the two brands, as per CNBC. Mattel has opened pre-orders for a three-doll pack of HUNTR/X members, Rumi, Mira, and Zoey. While Hasbro's first release is a K-pop Demon Hunters-themed Monopoly Deal game. Both companies' merchandise will hit stores in spring 2026.