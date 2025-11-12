Where was 'All Her Fault' filmed? Explore the real locations behind Peacock's hit thriller series

The limited series follows a mother whose life is turned upside down when her young son is kidnapped

'All Her Fault', which premiered on Peacock on November 6, 2025, follows a mother's desperate hunt for her missing child. The limited series follows Marissa Irvine (Sarah Snook), whose life is turned upside down when her young son, Milo Irvine (Duke McCloud), is kidnapped. Based on Andrea Mara's 2021 novel of the same name, 'All Her Fault' is set in Chicago (deviating from the book's Dublin); however, the series was filmed in different locations in Australia and the United States. One of the primary filming locations was Melbourne, Australia, as per IMDb. The urban landscapes of the city were portrayed as Chicago in 'All Her Fault' Season 1.

Viewers can also spot Point Ormond Reserve—a park in Elwood, a suburb of Melbourne, Australia—in various scenes. Moreover, numerous scenes were also shot at the Melbourne Convention and Exhibition Centre and Dockland Studios. Some scenes were also filmed in other Melbourne suburbs, including South Melbourne, Saint Kilda East, and Williamstown. Carlsruhe is another town in Australia that served as a filming location for 'All Her Fault'. Many outdoor on-road scenes were shot on the Cobb & Co Road.

Along with this, Red Hill South, a town on the Mornington Peninsula in Melbourne, also saw filming for 'All Her Fault' Season 1. The estate on 29 Callanans Road and the green landscapes of the region were used as shooting locations. Some locations in Chicago, Illinois, were also used to film the thriller series. Notably, in the past, Chicago has served as a filming location for several hits, including 'Chicago Fire', 'The Bear', 'Transformers: Dark of the Moon', and 'The Dark Knight'.

During an interview with NBC Insider, writer and executive producer Megan Gallagher, who adapted Mara’s novel for television, shed light on how the series diverges from the book, beyond simply shifting the setting from Dublin to Chicago. Gallagher shared, "There's definitely—I hate to use the word changes, because it wasn't so much about changing things as much as adding, because we have so much more time in eight episodes. So I added a lot to it." If you're interested, you can watch ‘All Her Fault’ Season 1 on Peacock.