Where was '90 Day: The Last Resort' Season 2 filmed? Familiar faces to return for hit TLC spinoff

The intense drama and shocking revelations in '90 Day: The Last Resort' made it an instant hit spin-off of '90 Day Fiancé'

The first season of '90 Day: The Last Resort' was set at the Florida Keys' Isla Bella Beach Resort. Florida proved to be the perfect backdrop for Season 1. The newlyweds were provided with a beautiful setting for a challenging journey at the Isla Bella Beach Resort. During their time away from treatment, the couples could also enjoy a variety of enjoyable activities, such as cycling and boat cruises.

The rural state of Arizona appears to have been chosen by TLC as the new site for the production of Season 2. Viewers speculated that Arizona was the filming location for the season after spotting the suspected couples there. Additionally, several cast members who have been speculated have lately shared photos that appear to have been taken in Arizona. Which actors are filming there now that it appears we have a verified location?

Brandon Gibbs and Julia Trubkina become surprising members of 'The Last Resort' Season 2

When 'The Last Resort' Season 2 was reportedly filmed, one of the most unexpected couplings was perhaps Brandon Gibbs and Julia Trubkina. Like any other '90 Day Fiancé' couple, Brandon and Julia had their share of ups and downs, but overall, their relationship has been rather fulfilling.

Although they appear to get along well presently, Brandon's parents' occasionally controlling behavior has been the couple's main source of contention.

Ariela Weinberg and Biniyam Shibre's marriage is in shambles

Another pair who was spotted filming for 'The Last Resort' Season 2 is Ariela Weinberg and Biniyam Shibre. The couple made their first appearance on '90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way' when Ariela relocated to Ethiopia to raise their baby Avi with Biniyam.

Given that Ariela and Biniyam's marriage is seriously failing, they are the ideal couple for 'The Last Resort'. At this point, the only thing that could potentially save their relationship is intensive couples therapy, and 'The Last Resort' is the ideal place to do it!

Gino Palazzolo and Jasmine Pineda return to the TLC series to restore the romance

Jasmine Pineda and Gino Palazzolo have already been on three consecutive seasons and may soon appear on a fourth. '90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days' featured the couple's first appearance, with Gino traveling back and forth to Panama to spend time with Jasmine.

Jasmine was eventually granted a K1 visa, allowing her to move to the U.S., where she married Gino. 'The Last Resort' Season 2 also purportedly talks about this pair, which is not surprising. Will they be able to stay married?

Rob Warne and Sophie Sierra take a last shot to save their marriage

From the start, Rob Warne and Sophie Sierra's relationship has been turbulent. The couple first appeared on 90 Day Fiancé Season 10, when Sophie moved from London to Los Angeles to marry Rob.

Shortly after Sophie arrived, she discovered that Rob had been cheating on her online. However, despite the betrayal, the couple ultimately decided to get married and move past the disagreement.

It is clear that Rob and Sophie's relationship has been erratic during their time at '90 Day Fiancé'. Rob and Sophie are believed to be on 'The Last Resort' Season 2, which is not surprising. Rob and Sophie will have one final, challenging attempt to restore their romance.

Stacey Silva and Florian Sukaj

To be honest, we're surprised to see Stacey Silva and Florian Sukaj this season because we seldom ever see them in the '90 Day Fiancé' franchise. Even though 'Darcey & Stacey' is a spinoff of '90 Day', the title of the show makes no mention of it, and neither Stacey nor Florian had a plot. We're not necessarily opposed to their presence, but it’s certainly an unexpected decision.

Natalie Mordovtseva and Josh Weinstein

Natalie Mordovtseva and Josh Weinstein on '90 Day: The Single Life' are the only unmarried pair in the cast. Josh has been hesitant to commit, which has resulted in several breakups despite Natalie's desire to settle down. This retreat is their final opportunity to salvage their relationship.

