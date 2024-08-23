‘90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days’ Season 7: Meet the 8 couples testing their online relationships

‘90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days’ Season 7 will take the viewers to various countries

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: '90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days' Season 7 is on the way! The official trailer for Season 7 of TLC's popular reality show showcases eight new couples as they embark on their first in-person meetings to see if their online relationships can blossom in real life.

These Americans will travel to various countries, including Nigeria, the Philippines, Ghana, Poland, Brazil, Jordan, South Africa, and Croatia, to connect with their partners. As the couples work through their cultural and personality differences, they must determine whether they can elevate their relationship to the next stage.

In a teaser for Season 7, each couple encounters their unique difficulties, including issues like homelessness, celibacy, cultural differences, and the lingering presence of an ex-partner.

Who stars in '90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days' Season 7?

Tigerlily and Adnan

Tigerlily, a stylish 41-year-old mom of two who enjoys the finer aspects of life, has emerged from a complicated decade-long marriage with a firm decision never to marry again. However, everything changes when she meets 22-year-old Jordanian model Adnan on social media.

Their relationship quickly intensifies, and after just four months of chatting, Tigerlily plans to marry Adnan as soon as she arrives in Jordan. Despite her friends urging her to take a step back and cautioning her about potential cultural differences due to Adnan's Muslim faith, Tigerlily is willing to take the plunge for love. Will this be the happy ending she has been seeking?

Joe and Magda

Joe, a 34-year-old Italian from Jersey, is a hardworking and charismatic individual who has developed feelings for Magda, a 23-year-old volleyball player from Poland. She is the first girl for whom Joe has deleted all his dating apps, and Magda is fully committed to him, even recently leaving her job to prepare for her upcoming move to the U.S.

While Magda is eager to start a family soon, Joe, despite his feelings for her, feels uncertain about rushing into parenthood with someone he hasn't met face-to-face yet, and he worries that things are progressing too quickly.

Rayne and Chidi

Rayne, a 38-year-old chicken farmer from New Mexico, has struggled to find love but believes she may have finally discovered it with Chidi, a 34-year-old man from Nigeria with whom she has been communicating online for five years. As their relationship developed, Rayne sent Chidi sexy selfies but was surprised by his lack of response, only to learn he was blind. This fact makes Rayne feel more secure about her appearance.

However, her family and friends worry that she may not be prepared for the challenges of being in a relationship with someone who is blind, and they question whether her unconventional views will align with Chidi's Christian beliefs. Despite these concerns, Rayne is confident that she and Chidi are meant to be together. She views her upcoming visit as a crucial moment for both of them, seeking a commitment from Chidi and hoping he will consider moving to the U.S.

Niles and Matilda

Niles, 28, and Matilda,23, connected online two years ago, initially as pen pals, but their relationship blossomed into a romance when Niles recognized that Matilda possessed all the qualities he desired in a partner.

Niles has struggled with romantic relationships previously, but he is sure of his feelings for Matilda and proposes to her over the phone. However, while Matilda is excitedly planning their wedding for their first in-person meeting, Niles prefers to wait and is hesitant to express his feelings to her, worried about how she might react.

Loren and Faith

Loren, a 33-year-old versatile individual trying to make a living in Las Vegas, embarks on a journey of self-discovery that leads him to meet Faith, a 31-year-old transgender woman from the Philippines, through a dating site, and they fall in love.

However, Loren secretly intends for his visit to her to turn into a permanent relocation to the Philippines, where he believes he can achieve better financial stability. He is determined to dedicate himself to making Faith happy, but he hasn't been entirely truthful about his financial status or his views on monogamy.

While Faith is excited about their upcoming meeting, she also feels apprehensive since she has never had a boyfriend before. With significant decisions on the line, including a possible move and a proposal, this trip is crucial for both Loren and Faith.

Brian and Ingrid

Brian, 52, is a quadriplegic who, despite the difficulties of using a wheelchair, maintains an independent and active lifestyle, even traveling the globe to play and coach wheelchair rugby. During a trip to Brazil, he fell in love with the culture and discovered that Brazilian women were more accepting of his disability.

After experiencing several unsuccessful relationships, he connected with 33-year-old Ingrid on a dating site nearly two years ago, although they have only recently had the chance to meet in person. Brian feels hopeful that this time could be different and that Ingrid might be "the one," but he is anxious about how she will react when she learns about his past.

Veah and Sunny

Veah, 27, and Sunny, 26, are in love and both expect a proposal during their trip, but they struggle with trust issues, particularly due to Sunny's discomfort with Veah's friendship with her ex. They hope that meeting in person will ease their conflicts, however, Sunny is unaware that Veah, who gets anxious while traveling, has invited her ex-boyfriend to join her on the trip to South Africa so she won't have to go alone. The trip could either strengthen their relationship or jeopardize it because Veah decides to bring her ex along.

Vanja and Bozo

Vanja, a lively 41-year-old from Florida, has developed feelings for Bozo, a 38-year-old Croatian basketball player she met on a dating app during a solo trip to Europe. Although they couldn't meet in person back then, they've maintained contact, and Vanja is now head over heels and planning a trip to Croatia to finally meet him. She hopes for a proposal, but her friends and family worry that she and Bozo may not share the same intentions, fearing she could end up heartbroken.

'90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days'​ Season 7 drops on Sunday, September 1 at 8 pm ET on TLC and Max.