'90 Day Fiancé' star Jasmine Pineda reveals what she is willing to do to get a ‘tinier’ waist

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK: Part four of the eighth season of 'Happily Ever After Tell-All' featured a thorough list of Jasmine Pineda's wish list for plastic surgery, which she revealed on August 18. "I'm not happy with my waist. I want to make it tinier," Jasmine said. “And then I discovered that there is a surgery in which they can break your ribs, and you are going to have like a cast for three months, and it's going to make your waist like super, super tiny. I would like to do that."

The '90 Day Fiancé' star added, "I want to make my waist tinier with breaking up my ribs, and I want to get bigger butt implants, and since I'm going to be under anesthesia, I would like to maybe get a little bit bigger on my breasts."

What procedures does '90 Day Fiancé' star Jasmine Pineda have?

Prior to this, Jasmine paid $10K for a Brazilian butt lift, $6K for a breast augmentation in 2016 (after her ex-husband's pregnancy with another woman), a blepharoplasty, and fat deposits injected behind her eyes. The former English teacher said on YouTube last year that, after having lip filler injected five times over the years, she had just recently begun to have Botox injections for her forehead and crow's feet.

In addition to having her eyebrows permanently carved four times, lipstick applied four times, and eyeliner applied once (her biggest regret), Jasmine suffers from alopecia.

'90 Day Fiancé's Gino Palazzolo refuses to support Jasmine Pineda with her surgery wishes

Jasmine's husband of 14 months, Gino Palazzolo, stated on Sunday that he would "support" her if she "really wants" additional plastic surgery, but he would not when it comes to breaking your ribs. "Too far," the product development engineer from Faurecia warned.

"If there's a lot of risk, it would worry me,” he added.

How much does '90 Day Fiancé's Jasmine Pineda earn?

Jasmine, who has 502K social media followers, also makes money from her $50/video Cameo account, her $14.99/month OnlyFans account, and her Fashion Nova brand ambassadorship.