This singer’s ‘Voice’ audition has us wondering if Taylor Swift’s version of ‘Lover’ is still the best

Tori Templet might’ve just given Taylor Swift a run for her money on ‘The Voice’ and we're totally here for it

‘The Voice’ delivers promising singing talents with every season, so much so that fans believe one contestant sang better than Taylor Swift. Tori Templet, who was a contestant on ‘The Voice’ season 27, delivered a soothing rendition of Swift’s hit song 'Lover' for her Blinds audition. Fans were quick to point out that Templet had a unique tone compared to that of the 'Cruel Summer' hitmaker. Some even claimed that her version outshone the original song. A clip from Templet’s March 3 performance went viral on TikTok. Users flocked to the comment section, praising the 24-year-old Atlanta native.

One fan suggested that her version was “better than Taylor.” Other users agreed with this remark and dropped similar remarks. “Sang it better than Taylor,” another added. A third user went a little technical and praised Templet writing, “This is a deceiving song- it’s difficult to sing. She did a lovely job.” One user said she has a “jewel” in her voice, while another suggested that she should cover songs from the rock band The Cranberries. However, some users even disagreed and criticized the hype over the contestant’s performance. One user claimed that Templet has no “power” in her voice for high notes.

“And those saying that she sang this better than Taylor, clearly you just haven’t dance it with your lover,” the user added. Another netizen made light of the situation by shifting the topic from Templet’s performance to judge Adam Levine’s charming smile while watching her. “I don’t sing, but I would love Adam to turn and smile at me like that,” the user quipped. The young singing star’s performance on 'The Voice' got the audience and judges grooving. Adam Levine and Michael Bublé turned their chairs and had nothing but praise for her.

The 'Feeling Good' singer revealed that he turned his chair because he really liked her unique tone. Although fellow judge Kelsea Ballerini didn’t turn her chair, she praised Templet’s performance. As a big Swift fan, Ballerini feels that covering the pop star’s song is one of the “hardest” feats. “And you have such a unique voice. I listened to that song differently, and your voice made me do that. I will be your fan on this show,” she added. Levine will be stepping away from the show after this season, 27, but Bublé is set to make a comeback in the next season.

Speaking to PEOPLE, the singer admitted he’s “thrilled” to be part of the singing competition for the third consecutive season. “This is the best job I’ve ever had,” he told the outlet on Monday, May 12. Bublé added that being part of someone’s journey to achieving their dreams is a fulfilling experience. “There’s a reason why The Voice remains such a success after so many years, and it’s because it really is about the artists,” he added. Not only did the Canadian singer return for season 27, but his team also won the title. On Tuesday, May 20, Adam David from team Bublé picked up the trophy.