Netflix's 'Outside' Review: Finally, a zombie movie that isn't just one undead cliche after another

'Outside' might have a long runtime, but the immersive plot and great storytelling make you forget that it's over 2 hours

Contains mild spoilers for 'Outside'

LA CARLOTA, PHILIPPINES: I recently watched 'Outside', the latest zombie horror drama from the Philippines that premiered on Netflix on Thursday, October 17, 2024. Directed by Carlo Ledesma, this film caught my attention not just because of its zombie storyline but also because of how it managed to mix psychological drama with ongoing family conflicts. Clocking in at 2 hours and 22 minutes, I was initially concerned about the length, but once I got into the story, it didn’t feel like it dragged on too much.

Set in the middle of a zombie outbreak, 'Outside' focuses on a family trying to outrun danger by seeking refuge in the father’s childhood home. There’s plenty of English spoken in the film, so it’s easy to follow even without the dubbing. What surprised me the most was how much the movie balances horror with an emotional core, drawing me into the characters' personal struggles as much as their fight for survival.

'Outside' is more than a zombie film, it is also a family drama

A still from 'Outside' (@netflix)

From the beginning, it was clear that this wasn’t just about zombies. The story follows Francis, played by Sid Lucero, who’s trying to protect his wife Iris (Beauty Gonzales), and their two young sons, Josh and Lucas. But the real tension comes from the cracks in Francis and Iris’s relationship. You can sense their marriage is already on shaky ground, and the added pressure of the apocalypse only makes things worse. I found myself really feeling for Francis, who’s obviously carrying a lot of trauma from his past.

Flashbacks show that his childhood was rough, and his father was abusive, trying to force him to be "a real man." That emotional baggage is clearly affecting how he handles the crisis. He’s desperate for some sense of control, to give his family a normal life again, but it’s pretty clear that his mental state is deteriorating. Watching him struggle with both his past and the current nightmare felt raw and realistic, making me care about his fate beyond just surviving the zombies.

A fresh take on zombies sets 'Outside' apart from the genre

A still from 'Outside' (@netflix)

What really stood out to me was the way the zombies were portrayed. Instead of the typical groaning and moaning, these zombies can speak — but only repeat their last words before they died. At first, I thought it was a small detail, but as the movie went on, it became genuinely creepy. Imagine facing someone who keeps saying "Sorry" or "Passport please" over and over again, but in a mindless, dead-eyed way. It’s very unsettling and still gives me goosebumps when I think of it, especially when the zombie is someone the characters knew before they turned.

This twist on the usual zombie formula added an extra ounce of tension. It reminded me that these creatures were once people with lives, and now they’re reduced to this eerie, repetitive state. That small detail made the encounters with zombies feel more personal and emotional, especially for the family. It wasn’t just about running from monsters, but also about facing the terrifying loss of loved ones, perhaps even having to kill them a second time.

A still from 'Outside' (@netflix)

One of the things I appreciated about 'Outside' is how universal the story felt. Yes, the movie is set in the Philippines, and you can feel the intense tropical heat in many of the scenes, but this story of a family struggling to survive could have happened anywhere. Whether it’s the Midwest, rural England, India, or any other part of the world. The common themes of family tension, survival, and personal trauma are things that anyone can relate to. I didn’t feel like the film was tied to its location in a way that alienated viewers from other places. The setting felt almost secondary to the emotional and psychological struggles that the characters were going through, which made it easy for me to get invested in the story.

'Outside' may be a bit too long, but it's still gripping

A still from 'Outside' (@netflix)

I’ll admit, at over two hours, 'Outside' could have trimmed down some scenes. There were moments where the pacing dragged a little, and I found myself thinking they could have wrapped it up sooner. That said, the movie still managed to hold my attention. There were enough twists and turns to keep me engaged, and just when I thought the story might slow down, something would happen that pulled me right back in.

The family’s encounters with the zombies—and with each other—get more desperate and intense as the film progresses, and by the end, I am fully invested in their struggles. Despite the slightly overlong runtime, I was able to feel and relate to the emotional weight of the journey, and that’s what made the movie stand out to me.

By the time 'Outside' ended, I realized it was much more than just another zombie flick. What really drew me in was the emotional depth of the story—it’s not just about running from zombies but facing inner turmoil and strained relationships. The personal struggles of the characters made the film feel relatable and gave it a surprising weight that I didn’t expect. I loved the fresh take on zombies, but what hooked me was the basic human drama at the core. While I do think it could’ve been shorter, the film’s psychological layers and raw emotions made it well worth the watch. It’s not just about surviving the apocalypse, it’s about surviving your own demons—and that’s what sets 'Outside' apart for me.

'Outside' is currently streaming on Netflix