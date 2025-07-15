‘Landman’ returns to Fort Worth for season 2 — expect road closures as downtown streets shut down for filming

From Frost Tower to the Omni Hotel, here’s where the ‘Landman’ crew is setting up — and what roads to avoid

‘Landman’ season 2 filming is going full throttle! This week, the cast and crew again went to downtown Fort Worth to proceed with the shoot. As reported by the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, several streets will be shut down during production on Wednesday, July 16. The local police will be at the scene to facilitate traffic. However, the production will not hamper the local downtown businesses as they will remain open. The second season of the beloved Paramount+ series has been filmed in the city many times before. In early April, early May, and late June of this year, ‘Landman’ production was held in downtown. But this time, the outlet has detailed the exact locations of the shoot.

The first ‘Landman’ filming location will be Frost Tower, 640 Taylor St., on July 16. At this location, the production plans to use the Fort Worth locale as ‘Monty’s Office.’ This refers to the character of Monty Miller, the oil tycoon portrayed by Jon Hamm in season 1. The outlet revealed that the filming will take place between 6 a.m. and 8 p.m., and the south lane on West Fifth Street between Throckmorton Street and Lamar Street will be closed throughout the production. Besides blocking the streets, the production will also imply ‘no parking’ rules in certain areas.

On Wednesday, parking will be prohibited in Throckmorton Street between West Fifth Street and West Sixth Street, but on the west side only. On other production days, West Fifth Street between Lamar Street and Houston Street and Lamar Street between West Fifth Street and West Sixth Street will impose parking restrictions. The second filming location of ‘Landman’ season 2 will be at the Omni Hotel, 1300 Houston St. The production will follow the 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. shooting slot. 12th Street between Throckmorton Street and Houston Street will be closed on the second day of filming.

On other days at this location, a single lane and a partial sidewalk will be closed at Houston Street between 12th and West 14th Street. Street parking will be prohibited in certain areas, including the east curb at West 14th Street between Throckmorton Street and Houston Street. The west curb at Throckmorton Street between Texas Street and West 14th Street will also impose the ‘no parking’ rule. So will the west curb at Throckmorton Street between Texas Street and 12th Street. ‘Landman’ has been ruling people’s hearts with its thrilling inside look at the cut-throat world of West Texas oil rigs.

As per the official synopsis, the show is described as “a modern-day tale of fortune seeking in the world of West Texas oil rigs.” Billy Bob Thornton plays the protagonist Tommy Norris, a crisis manager and Vice President of Operations at M-Tex Oil. The show closely follows Norris, often described as a “roughneck,” as he navigates the challenges of the oil industry while dealing with family issues. Oscar-nominated actress Demi Moore also stars in the show as Cami Miller. Michelle Randolph, Ali Larter, Kayla Wallace, Paulina Chávez, and others are also part of the cast. ‘Landman’ season 2 is set to release in November 2025.