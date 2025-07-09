‘Landman’ Season 2 shifts filming to Oklahoma — and a new casting call may hint at what’s next

A recent casting call may have hinted at a major plot detail for the upcoming season of 'Landman'

Taylor Sheridan’s ‘Landman’ Season 2 is currently under production, and there's a major update. The Paramount+ series began filming earlier this year on TCU campus and in downtown Fort Worth, as per the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. The crew traveled up to Jacksboro to shoot a couple of funeral scenes and also spent time in Midland-Odessa. Production has now shifted to Oklahoma, and there’s a good reason for the move. The change was first hinted at when Texas-based Legacy Casting posted a call for locals willing to relocate to Oklahoma for filming.

The casting requirement is for someone in his mid-40s to play an “ogling man.” The role pays $110 for 10 hours on set with no travel reimbursements. According to the casting notice, the actor shares a scene with several female cast members and “stares at them creepily/ogling.” Another notice is for casino goers who can work in a scene with their vehicles, specifically any color other than red or white. The pay is the same, and while no specific casino has been mentioned, there is a Choctaw Casino & Resort location in Durant.

The casting call may have hinted at a major clue for the upcoming season: Billy Bob Thornton’s Tommy Norris could be spotted at a local casino. However, nothing is confirmed, and the scene could very well involve someone else or a new side character that the production is seeking. ‘Landman’ is “set in West Texas, focusing on the oil industry's impact on the region and its people, from roughnecks to billionaires,” as per the official synopsis. The story revolves around Thornton’s character as he navigates the challenging world of West Texas oil rigs. The authentic portrayal of this hidden world of traders has managed to captivate audiences and ratings alike.

Fans have high hopes for the upcoming season, and given Sheridan’s signature storytelling, they likely won’t be disappointed. Along with a gripping plot, the series has a star-studded cast, which is another one of its draws. In addition to Thornton, Oscar-nominated actress Demi Moore, Jon Hamm, Paulina Chávez, Jacob Lofland, Ali Larter, Michelle Randolph, Kayla Wallace, James Jordan, Colm Feore, and Mark Collie are also part of the show. The series has already exceeded everyone's expectations, even surprising Thornton with how popular it has become.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, the actor admitted that he was surprised by the show’s success but was proud of all they accomplished. “We knew it was going to be successful — we didn’t know it was going to be this successful,” Thornton told the outlet, adding, “It’s amazing, we’re so proud.” According to him, working on the show alongside its cast and crew has been a blast, so the show’s success only feels like the cherry on top of the cake. “We love the people we work with and so we’re proud for everybody involved,” he added. Speaking about the second season, he said he loved where it was going. "Taylor knows this show very well, he’s got a vision for it so it’s pretty easy,” he teased.