Jon Hamm reveals what his sister texted him after what happened in ‘Landman’: "I can't believe..."

Jon Hamm’s sister thought she had seen it all—until she watched Landman's finale, and it turns out, that even family can’t prepare for a good TV twist

Fans are still reeling from the drama that went down on ‘Landman’, but Jon Hamm has reason to smile after a light-hearted exchange with his sister following the tear-jerking season 1 finale. His character, Monty Miller, tragically died from complications related to his heart health in Episode 10. When asked about his time on the Taylor Sheridan series, Jon shared a funny moment with his sister, who clearly hadn’t expected his character's fate.

Right after watching the finale, she texted him, “I can’t believe I had to watch you die on screen,” as per Hollywood Reporter. Confused, Jon responded, “And I was like, ‘Haven’t you seen that before?’ And she was like, ‘No!’” This wasn’t Hamm’s first experience dying on screen, of course. Fans may recall he was killed off in the 2018 film 'Bad Times at the El Royale'. But somehow, 'Landman' seemed to hit a little harder for his family—his sister, in particular, was truly shocked by his onscreen death. Filming Monty’s final scenes wasn’t easy for Hamm either.

In an interview with PEOPLE, he shared, “It’s Taylor Sheridan and obviously it’s very well written. It’s very well-researched. It’s a story very well told, and I think it’s an interesting take on what happens when it comes to how we get the stuff that makes our cars and our lives and our planes and everything in our modern world go.”

(L-R) Jon Hamm, Ali Larter and Billy Bob Thornton attend Landman | Nom Comm Screening at The Whitby on November 15, 2024 in New York City. (Image Source: Getty Images for Paramount+ | Photo by Slaven Vlasic)

Despite the emotional farewell, Hamm was grateful to work with a star-studded cast that included Demi Moore as his wife, Cami Miller, and Billy Bob Thornton as his right-hand man, Tommy Norris. He shared with the outlet, “It’s got Billy Bob Thornton and Demi Moore, so it’s a tremendous cast and super fun to work with. And, of course, Taylor Sheridan is at the helm, so it’s a great project.” The finale leaves audiences wondering how Monty’s death will shape the upcoming episodes, especially for Cami, whose grief is set to drive much of the show’s future.

As ‘Landman’ hopes for its possible second season, Hamm already has some teases lined up about the aftermath of Monty’s death. Though Hamm can’t be a series regular given his commitments, he’s pretty hyped with the direction that the show could head. Speaking of which, co-creator Christian Wallace shared in an interview with TV Insider that he’s excited about what’s in store for the characters Andy and Tommy, as they continue their partnership.

Wallace said, “As far as Andy’s storyline, what I would hope to see is just what it looks like to have in the cartel a very savvy, smart businessman who happens to be in an illegal business, working alongside Tommy in this legitimate business, and both the rewards and the complications that could bring to both men. I think that would be a fascinating thing to watch play out.” Wallace also mentioned his interest in exploring the development of Andy’s character, especially his sharp edge as a businessman in the cartel. The idea of him balancing his illegal work with his legitimate business dealings alongside Tommy could create both opportunities and challenges, and we can't wait to see what 'Landman' Season 2 has in store for us!