18-year-old singer upset ‘AGT’ cut the best part of her performance — you’ll be too once you hear her sing

Jackie Evancho won hearts as a 10-year-old opera sensation during 'America’s Got Talent' Season 5 in 2010. Known for her powerful voice and poise beyond her years, she quickly rose to national fame. But her journey didn’t stop there—years later, she shared the stage with legendary Andrea Bocelli, delivering a stirring operatic performance that showed just how far she had come since her 'AGT' debut. If you are intrigued and eager to learn more about the pair, they had delivered a performance, singing ‘Con Te Patiro’ in a full native Italian tone.

Interestingly, Evancho was just 15 when she performed alongside the legendary Italian tenor. In a video shared on her YouTube channel, the performance opened with a dreamy blend of violins, flutes, and brass. Soon, the 'AGT' alum joined in with a voice that sounded nothing short of angelic. Dressed in a shimmering blue gown with her signature curly blonde hair, she captivated the audience from the start. Bocelli stood beside her throughout the performance, and as the music swelled, Evancho effortlessly hit soaring high notes. Bocelli then joined in with his deep yet high voice, accompanied by backup singers. Together, they brought the opera to an end with a breathtaking final chorus.

This stunning duet came five years after Evancho’s unforgettable run on 'AGT'. But it wasn’t her only collaboration with the Bocelli family—she later took the stage with Andrea Bocelli’s son, Matteo, delivering another jaw-dropping vocal performance in 2018. The duo delivered a range-defying duet of ‘When I Fall in Love,’ for a charity event as per NBC. For the unversed, Evancho first wowed 'AGT' audiences when she was 10 years old. Her powerful voice and stage presence helped her rise above the competition, ultimately earning her the runner-up spot that season.

Evancho went on to become one of the most successful 'AGT' alumni, and it was only fitting for her to return for the spin-off series 'AGT: The Champions'. In 2019, at 18 years old, Evancho took the stage to show just how much she had grown, both personally and artistically. Performing 'Music of the Night' from Phantom of the Opera, she once again stunned the judges. “You have the voice of an angel,” said Mel B, adding, “It’s just stunningly beautiful, as you are to look at.” Simon Cowell echoed the praise, calling her performance “outstanding,” as reported by Today. However, she wasn't very happy with how her performance was shown on TV.

At the time, Evancho took to X and wrote, "Thank you for the love and support over my @AGT performance tonight. Im very proud but I'm sorry you didn't get to hear my most favorite part & the highest notes of the performance that was edited out! I'm bummed." However, Evancho didn't progress to the finals, but she didn't seem very bothered by it. In a conversation with People, she said, "I thought it would be really great to show up again and reintroduce myself to the world with something I love so much." Evancho further added, "The audience met me when I was a 10-year-old girl and now that I'm an adult, they all get to see who I've become."