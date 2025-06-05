‘AGT’ judges were on their feet, and so were we — this Indian band redefined rock with an iconic Adele cover

If Indian rock band Girish and the Chronicles doesn't make it to the finals, 'AGT' needs to rethink its entire format

Girish and the Chronicles, a rock band hailing from Sikkim, India, recently delivered a grand performance on the stage of ‘America's Got Talent.’ The performance that was recorded in March this year and aired on Tuesday, June 3, surely impressed all four judges of the talent show. The band wowed the audience with a powerhouse performance of Adele’s globally loved hit 'Set Fire to the Rain', turning the audition into a full-blown ‘80s rock concert. The entire arena was on its feet, completely swept up in the moment. With emotions running high, Girish and the Chronicles brought the house down, earning a unanimous yes from the entire judging panel.

Coming to the judges, Mel B said, "I don't know what it is about you, but I think you're one of my favorite acts so far this season!" as per Good Housekeeping. On the other hand, Sofia Vergara couldn't stop screaming her heart out for the Indian musicians throughout their audition. “I love them,” she expressed. Joining the two judges was Howie Mandel, stating, “I love this kind of rock,” adding his appreciation for the performance coming from the other side of the globe and delivering an act that is purely American. The comedian ended his judgment, raising a devil's horn, calling the act “beautiful.” Appreciating the voice of the lead singer, Girish Pradhan, Simon Cowell, who himself happens to be a well-renowned music executive, added that he can't just fake a reaction. “They (audience) liked you, we liked you,” he went on to state, adding, “welcome to AGT with four yes.”

During the audition, the all black outfit wearing rock heads first began jumping around, covering the whole stage, as the guitarist began with his face-melting solo. Right after a few seconds, as the vocals joined in, the ‘If you wanna be my lover’ singer was noticed to have been raising her hand in the air, also stating, “I like this song.” Well, during this mindblowing performance itself, Cowell was seen all shocked with eyes wide open, trying not to miss any part that was being delivered on the stage that he created. Sitting next to him, the 'Modern Family' actress was seen grooving to the lyrics and also gesturing air guitar. Right after their performance got over, Girish and the Chronicles not only received a standing ovation from the crowd but also from all four judges, which was when it was almost confirmed that the band is in for a long run on ‘America's Got Talent’ Season 20.

In case you might not know, the aforementioned band had also opened for Guns N’ Roses during their concert in Mumbai, India. Girish and the Chronicles consists of Pradhan on vocals, Yogesh Pradhan on the bass, Nagen Mongrati on the drums, and Suraz Karki on the lead guitar duties. The band was originally formed in the northeast region of India, but now is based in the Metal capital of the country, Bengaluru. The act not only covers the rock genre but also rock n roll, melodic rock, and extends itself into heavy metal as well as glam metal.

Right from the beginning of ‘America's Got Talent’ season 20, the judges have been continuously impressed by the acts, with the Spice Girls star even using a golden buzzer once. It was for a surprising returning act, a duo of the Messoudi Brothers. As per Screen Rant, the act had performed previously on the show as a trio; however, they had lost during the Season 14 of ‘America's Got Talent.’ The act had made it to the semi-finals, after which they were eliminated.