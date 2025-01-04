'Shark Tank' star Mark Cuban reveals why contestants trust him more than other judges: "They want to..."

Mark Cuban has a reputation as a dependable and trustworthy investor among the ‘Shark Tank’ participants.

Mark Cuban has been a judge on 'Shark Tank' since joining the show in the second season in 2011. He has a no-nonsense approach and unlike other judges, he is brutally honest with the contestants. His deals on the show stand as proof of Cuban's reputation as a dependable and trustworthy investor among the participants. In one of his social media posts, he previously revealed why contestants chose him over any other judge on the show.

Mark Cuban at Madison Square Garden on February 08, 2024, in NYC. (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Al Bello)

Entrepreneurs may have had their sights set on a specific Shark, but Cuban quickly emerged as the undeniable choice. He jokingly wrote on Reddit, “Of course, it’s usually me 🤷🏼‍♂️. But not always.“ Reportedly, his aim to help the businesses grow truly set him apart. He added, "But more importantly, they want to hear what one of us can do to help their business. That usually is the deciding factor." As reported by Fandom Wire, Cuban said, "As far as Kevin and both of our politics. He can’t vote here. He can leave. He does what is best for Kevin. I try to do what I think is best for the country…" While 73% of deals were adjusted or never finalized post-filming, Cuban’s terms changed just 25% of the time. This level of dependability is why 31% of successful contestants consistently chose him as their partner.

Several social media users also praised Cuban in the comment section of his Reddit post. One Reddit user wrote, "Hey Mark. Shark Tank and you in particular have been an inspiration for me personally. I made a computer vision program to find counterfeit offerings on online marketplaces." Another social media user stated, "Mark, you definitely give entrepreneurs the fairest deals in Shark Tank. It's refreshing to see." A third person chimed in and said, "Go Hoosiers. You are an incredible Human. The pharmacy is incredible. You just come off as a great person." While other judges often grab the spotlight with their sharp quips, Cuban consistently stands out for his unwavering integrity and dedication.

I just want to say Mark Cuban @mcuban is a national treasure and protect him at all costs — Adam Parkhomenko (@AdamParkhomenko) November 7, 2024

Judge Cuban was the center of attention on 'Shark Tank,' making headlines all along the way. However, in a 2022 interview, Cuban made the first indication that he might be leaving the show, as reported by Forbes. He was sure that the long-running reality show would continue to thrive without him. Nevertheless, Cuban is still busy taking care of the Dallas Mavericks and companies like Cost Plus Drugs. It is a company that provides affordable medications despite rising healthcare costs.

Cuban once told hosts Matt Barnes and Stephen Jackson that he loves 'Shark Tank' because it conveys a strong message that the American dream is alive. He was reflecting on his time on the popular ABC series. He thinks the show has fostered a new generation of entrepreneurs over the years. Cuban's influence has been indisputable, as reported by The Independent, with investments in more than 85 businesses. It includes creative endeavors like the preschool software Brightwheel, the eco-friendly alternative Dude Wipes, and the vibrant brand BeatBox. Together with other visionaries Kevin O'Leary, Robert Herjavec, Lori Greiner, and others, Cuban has been instrumental in determining the direction of future business success.