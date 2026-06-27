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Where to watch 'Citizen Vigilante'? Armie Hammer's thriller is streaming for free but there's a catch

Armie Hammer's new action thriller is getting attention for its free release and the controversy around it
BY URVASHI MORE
PUBLISHED 3 HOURS AGO
Armie Hammer as Sanders in 'Citizen Vigilante' (Image Source: Quiver Distribution)
Armie Hammer as Sanders in 'Citizen Vigilante' (Image Source: Quiver Distribution)

'Citizen Vigilante' is one of those films that people seem to be talking about for all sorts of reasons, not just the story itself. Directed, written, and produced by Uwe Boll, the action thriller stars Armie Hammer as Sanders, a former soldier who basically decides the system isn’t working anymore and takes things into his own hands. The film follows him as he goes after people he thinks got away with crimes, especially in cases where victims never really got justice. Costas Mandylor plays Henry, an Interpol officer who starts chasing Sanders once things begin to spiral. 

Armie Hammer as Sanders in 'Citizen Vigilante' (Image Source: Quiver Distribution)
Armie Hammer as Sanders in 'Citizen Vigilante' (Image Source: Quiver Distribution)

The whole vigilante angle has already stirred some debate, but that’s only part of it. A lot of the attention around 'Citizen Vigilante' actually comes from what happened after it was finished. The film has been criticized for its violence and for what some have called an anti-immigration tone. According to reports, it was even denied a rating in Germany, effectively preventing its release there. That decision seems to have shaped how the film is now reaching audiences.

Uwe Boll hasn’t exactly stayed quiet about it either. In an interview with The Telegraph, he called the decision "a deliberate censorship decision" and said he was told the film could be seen as encouraging violence against migrants. He doesn’t agree with that take and says the film is more about reflecting real frustrations. He also mentioned that 'Citizen Vigilante' was inspired by cases in Europe where he felt the justice system failed victims, so in his view, it’s more commentary than anything else. The way the film has been released is also a bit unusual. Instead of going through cinemas or landing on a big streaming platform, it just showed up online for free. The film’s official X account promoted it as "the movie Hollywood doesn’t want you to see," which definitely leans into the whole controversy angle. Boll also said it was uploaded "exclusively" on X so people everywhere could watch it directly.

Costas Mandylor as Henry in a still from 'Citizen Vigilante' (Image Source: Quiver Distribution)
Costas Mandylor as Henry in a still from 'Citizen Vigilante' (Image Source: Quiver Distribution)

For viewers wondering where to watch 'Citizen Vigilante', it’s pretty straightforward, but there’s a small catch. The film is streaming for free on X through its official account, but only for a limited time. The free window ends on June 27 at 10.00 am EST. After that, there’s no clear update yet on where it might show up next. The film is also getting attention because it’s tied to Armie Hammer’s return to acting. The Independent reported that Boll cast him because "he’s a great actor, and also because he was cancelled and wanted to work." Hammer’s career took a major hit in 2021 after allegations of s****l abuse and misconduct, which he denied. In 2023, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office decided not to file charges. Since then, he’s been doing smaller projects, so 'Citizen Vigilante' has kind of become one of the more talked-about ones in his comeback phase.

That said, early reviews haven’t exactly been glowing. The film had a 0% critic score on Rotten Tomatoes based on 4 reviews as of now. Critics have taken issue with everything from the writing to the messaging. Still, since it’s free right now, it’s easy enough for people to check it out themselves and see what they think. At the end of the day, 'Citizen Vigilante' is getting attention for a mix of reasons. The German ban, the free online release, the controversy around its themes, all of it is part of the conversation. With the June 27 deadline coming up, the free stream on X is the only confirmed way to watch it right now, so it’s a bit of a now-or-never situation.

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