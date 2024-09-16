Where are the 'I Love a Mama's Boy' couples now? Here's an update on your favorite pairs from Season 1-3

Here's an overview of where the 'I Love a Mama's Boy' couples are now

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK: The fourth season of TLC's 'I Love a Mama's Boy' features five mamas's sons battling the conflicting demands of their spoon-feeding, coddling moms. These guys may realize that they must let go of their love relationships if they are unable to permanently let go of the apron strings.

Fans are curious to discover if the couples from the first three seasons of the show ended up together, as the cameras have now shifted away from them. No shock, some relationships did not make it through the on-air mother drama, and there are a lot of reasons for it.

Where are Shekeb Sekander and Emily Chu now?

'I Love a Mama's Boy's' pair ended things in Season 2 in a state of uncertainty brought on by arguments. Shekeb Sekander going back home with his mother during Season 3 demonstrated what seemed to be an unwavering separation.

While Emily Chu became more and more demanding and erratic after the first season, Laila's aggressive attempts to ruin her reputation in her son's eyes by putting him on dates and calling her names, along with Shekeb's complete lack of interest in her intentions during their four-year relationship, would drive anyone insane. The couple appears to have called it quits permanently.

'I Love a Mama's Boy' Season 3 finale hinted that Shekeb and Emily had permanently broken up. Even though this pair experienced a good deal of breakups and problems together, their romance appears to be coming to an end. Emily and Shekeb are both regular users of social media, and neither has shared anything about the other in a while.

'I Love a Mama's Boy' Season 1 and 2 couple Shekeb Sekander and Emily Chu have parted ways (@tlc)

Where are Jason McClain and Justina Gonzalez now?

According to social media, Jason McClain and Justina Gonzalez are still engaged, even though they haven't formally announced their marriage or released any pictures from their special day. As of 2024, the pair was still in the planning stages of their wedding.

It appears that not much has changed since the last time we heard of them. Furthermore, Justina's bio on Instagram still says, "Mama to Taylor Jay fiancé to @jasonmcclay." Though they aren't quite as active as other reality TV stars, both parties have continued to post cheerful photographs of their private lives since the program finished.

During their time on the show, the pair heavily pushed 'I Love a Mama's Boy', but they haven't spoken about it much since. Both of them still refer to it in their Instagram biographies, though.

'I Love a Mama's Boy' Season 2 couple Jason McClain and Justina Gonzalez (@tlc)

Where are Mike Boornazian and Stephanie Ressler now?

Considering that Stephanie Ressler and Mike Boornazian are no longer together, it appears that Liz was finally effective in creating distance between them. However, it doesn't seem like Mike's mother has made him unfortunate when it comes to love.

Mike is now dating the artist Jennifer O'Brien, who resides in Los Angeles. They appear to be doing well because they routinely share photos of each other on Instagram, although some users are concerned about Jennifer.

'I Love a Mama's Boy' Season 2 couple Mike Boornazian and Stephanie Ressler (@tlc)

Where are Kimberly Cobb and Matt McAdams now?

In the end of Season 2, Kimberly "Kim" Cobb and Matt McAdams announced their separation after two thrilling seasons of suspense. Fans watched Kim, Matt, and his mother Kelly attempt to discover the ideal dynamic for themselves throughout the first two seasons of the show.

As it happens, though, they were never able to strike the correct balance, which caused the pair to break up. Kim naturally left the show after her breakup with her spouse and did not return for another season of 'I Love a Mama's Boy'.

She also launched a podcast called 'My Lips Aren't Sealed', which seems to center on her and other ladies from the TLC series living life to the fullest. In season three of the reality show, Matt made a cameo with his mother and his new girlfriend, Devon Hawley.

In addition to observing how Kelly and the new couple settle in, the season delved into some untold aspects of Kim and Matt's romance. Although he could be planning to leave his mother's house soon, the latter seemed to be pleased to spend time with his family for the time being.

Kimberly Cobb files for a protective order after Matt McAdams's abuse (@tlc)

Where are Bryan Austin and Tracy Andraya now?

Tracy Andraya wanted to be the most important lady in Bryan Austin's life when he married her as Mrs Van Carter. Though Bryan and Tracy seem to be doing well, Season 2 of 'I Love a Mama's Boy' had a lot of controversy.

Despite his wife's objections, it seems he has no problems creating room in his life for two attractive women. In November 2023, Tracy welcomed a baby daughter, Alayna, but Bryan is nowhere on her feed. One would guess, that he is the father and the couple is still together.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tracy V (@iamtracyv)

Where are Theous and Tia now?

For the ten years that Tia and Theous dated, everything was good. Theous had yet to strike the correct balance between his love for his fiancée and his loyalty to his mother, Carolyn, even though the two were prepared to get married.

This was, of course, still a major headache for the pair, with Tia pushing for independence from her boyfriend. Theous's girlfriend was offended and surprised by Carolyn's treatment of her son, which included treating him like a child despite their age.

The two appear to still be together as of this writing, however, Tia is still not very fond of her partner's bond with his mother.

'I Love a Mama's Boy' Season 2 couple Theous and Tia (@tlc)

Where are Tre Welch and Abbey England now?

Tre Welch's attention was directed more on Lorenda than the mother of his child, and communication and setting limits were ongoing obstacles in their relationship. Tre appreciated Lorenda's omnipresence and babying, as she lived right behind the couple and entered their house as though it were still hers.

Abbey England lost interest in their relationship as she struggled for Tre's attention all the time because neither the mother nor the son listened to her worries. The couple learns to co-parent happily, and with no evidence of reconciliation, what counts most is the smile on their son Kam's face.

'I Love a Mama's Boy' Season 3 couple Tre Welch and Abbey England (@tlc)

Where are Ethan Weisman and Leyna Rosen now?

With Leyna Rosen feeling overwhelmed by Esther's conceit and Ethan Weisman not wanting to stop flirting, their wedding was in jeopardy. It was postponed entirely following the death of Ethan's best friend and emotional support cat, Dennis.

The pair from Ohio is still together, but their wedding has not yet taken place.

'I Love a Mama's Boy' Season 3 couple Ethan Weisman and Leyna Rosen (Instagram/@ethanpantheon)

Where are Matt McAdams and Brittany Taylor now?

Although Shekeb and Matt are the only surviving members of the original Mama's Boys cast from season one, Matt is the only one who has dated more than one woman over the show's run. Matt found solace in Brittany Taylor during his two seasons of dating his ex-fiance Kimberly, until Devon provided him with the motherly presence he so desperately needed.

Devon and Matt are still going strong.

'I Love a Mama's Boy' star Matt McAdams with his new girlfriend (Instagram/@mcadams_matt)

Where are Roberto Hernandez and Kristy Miera now?

The four-person family is staying united despite Nancy, the mother of Robert Hernandez, best efforts. Her best argument persuaded Robert that his youngest daughter wasn't his since she resembled Kristy Miera, and as a result, the pair was forced to obtain a paternity test to establish that the kid wasn't the product of adultery.

Nancy was not amenable to the news that Kimi was a 99.99% genetic match. At the end of the season, Kristy, Robert, and baby Kimi were forced to part ways with Nancy, which was embarrassing for them all.

There's no doubt that the pair is still together, even if Joe "Daddy" Stevenson, his trainer, was the sole parental presence on his stream. It seems logical to have put Nancy on the back burner.

'I Love a Mama's Boy' Season 3 couple Roberto Hernandez and Kristy Miera (Instagram/@kristyy_rose)

This Monday, September 16 at 9 pm ET/PT on TLC, comes the premiere of the brand-new season of 'I Love a Mama's Boy', which will explore how close is a bit too close for the mother-son duos in Season 4.