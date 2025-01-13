‘Yellowstone’ could be coming to Netflix — but with a catch for US subscribers

While Taylor Sheridan’s neo-Western drama might be heading to Netflix, U.S. subscribers are in for a surprise— and not necessarily a good one.

'Yellowstone' has taken the television world by storm since its premiere in 2018, but recent developments have fans buzzing about its future. While Taylor Sheridan’s neo-Western drama might be heading to Netflix, U.S. subscribers are in for a surprise— and not necessarily a good one. Starting January 30, Netflix will begin streaming 'Yellowstone' in additional countries, including the UK, Canada, and the Netherlands. This follows earlier rollouts in Brazil, India, and Germany, where Seasons 1-3 have been available since January 2024. By the summer of 2024, countries such as South Africa and Israel also gained access, with Eastern Europe and the Baltics following in December.

However, sadly the U.S. won’t be joining this international list anytime soon. Yellowstone’s U.S. streaming rights are exclusively tied to NBC Universal’s Peacock. Back in 2020, Peacock acquired these rights from CBS, securing a deal that bars the series from streaming on platforms like Paramount+ or Netflix in the United States. This agreement will remain in effect until four years after the series finale, meaning Netflix won’t even have a shot at Yellowstone’s U.S. streaming rights until at least 2028. For U.S. fans, this fragmented streaming landscape has ignited agitation, as reported by Collider.

The news comes as 'Yellowstone' officially wraps with its fifth season. The decision is largely attributed to scheduling disputes involving Kevin Costner, who plays John Dutton, the family patriarch. Costner’s commitment to his film project ‘Horizon’, conflicted with the series’ split-season schedule, leading to further delays. Costner revealed during his divorce proceedings that he had already adjusted his schedule for Part 1 but declined to do so for Part 2. He shared, “I couldn’t help them anymore. We tried to negotiate, they offered me less money than previous seasons, there were issues with the creative…we came up with a number, and they [Yellowstone] walked away.”

Sheridan, the show’s creator, confirmed that Costner’s exit didn’t alter the planned storyline. He confessed, “I’m disappointed. It truncates the closure of his character. It doesn’t alter it, but it truncates it.” Meanwhile, director and executive producer, Christina Alexandra Voros, shared, “I think this last batch of episodes leads us to the end of an era…It’s impossible to talk about it in any detail without tipping my hat towards things to come,” as noted by Men's Health.

The season 5 delay occurred by the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes— pushed the premiere of Season 5, Part 2 to November 2024, nearly two years after Part 1 concluded. Despite these setbacks, Sheridan has hinted at a possible spin-off series, though details remain under wraps. Tentatively titled ‘The Madison,’ the new project is expected to star Michelle Pfeiffer, signaling a potential departure from the Dutton family saga.