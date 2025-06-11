This singer may have lost ‘The Voice’, but he certainly won fans’ hearts — and there’s proof

After his live show, the singer shared a picture on Instagram and wrote, “Thank you guys from the bottom of my heart for an amazing night."

'The Voice' Season 27 runner-up Jaelen Johnston isn’t just known for his reality TV presence; he’s also one of the most beloved country singers in Wichita, Kansas, where he grew up. On June 27, 2025, Johnston shared an Instagram Story showing a large crowd gathered for his recent performance. The 22-year-old had performed as an opening act for Chris Jansen at Wichita Riverfest on June 7, 2025. As the opening act, Johnston impressed the crowd with his smooth country tracks. Sharing the photo, Johnston wrote, “Thank you guys from the bottom of my heart for an amazing night.” According to Entertainment Now, Johnston further added that he is already excited to be back and perform in Wichita.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wichita Riverfest (@wichitariverfest)

Johnston began his musical career at age 16 and managed to turn three chairs during his 'The Voice' audition. He later joined Team Kelsea Ballerini, the country artist and first-time coach. Though he was one of the most popular contestants and made it to the finale, he forgot the lyrics during one of his final performances in the May 19 episode. Talking about the terrible experience with Entertainment Weekly, he stated, “I think the worst thing is when you forget lyrics on stage.” For his final solo performance, Johnston chose ‘What Was I Thinkin’ by Dierks Bentley. However, he forgot the lyrics mid-song and began humming for a few seconds. Ballerini still came to his support, stating, “I know you had a moment early on where you got nervous, but the thing is, this is the most nerve-racking thing you could do. And the only thing that matters is how you recover.”

That same night, he also performed a duet with his coach, Ballerini. They sang ‘Whiskey Lullaby,’ a 2004 track originally performed by Brad Paisley and Alison Krauss. Alongside Johnston, the Season 27 finalists included Jadyn Cree and Adam David from Michael Bublé’s team and Lucia Flores-Wiseman and Renzo from Team John Legend. Adam David ultimately took home the top prize in the latest season of the reality competition. During the finale, David performed 'Hard Fought Hallelujah' by Brandon Lake & Jelly Roll and 'You Are So Beautiful' by Joe Cocker. For his duet, he and Bublé performed 'The Weight' by The Band.

Johnston’s summer schedule is packed, with several concerts lined up across Kansas in June. According to his official website, Johnston will perform in Derby on June 13, Ogden on June 14, and Salina on June 15, followed by a show in Emporia on June 21. The next weekend, he’ll return to Salina, then play in Park City, and wrap up the tour in Wichita.