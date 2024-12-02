When will Tabu appear in 'Dune: Prophecy'? Iconic actress spills exciting tea

Indian actress Tabu answers the biggest questions of her fans, revealing details of her arrival in 'Dune: Prophecy'

Contains spoilers for 'Dune: Prophecy'

'Dune: Prophecy' has too little time and too much to explore about Bene Gesserit. The prequel series to Denis Villeneuve's blockbuster film 'Dune' only has six episodes, releasing weekly on HBO and Max. With two episodes already out, Indian actress Tabu's arrival is still awaited.

The casting details of the American series lists Tabu as Sister Francesca. The 53-year-old actress is the recipient of numerous accolades, including two National Film Awards and seven Filmfare Awards for her remarkable work in Indian cinema. Her character hasn't been introduced or even mentioned in the two episodes of 'Dune: Prophecy', and fans are eagerly waiting to see what this new sister has in store for the Sisterhood.

Tabu reveals details of her arrival in 'Dune: Prophecy'

Tabu in 'Dune: Prophecy' (HBO)

Tabu put the curiosity of her fans to rest by revealing the exact release date for her appearance in 'Dune: Prophecy'. On Thursday, November 28, she took to her Instagram, and wrote, "Prepare for a new Sister to show her strength. The Dune Prophecy episode featuring Tabu premieres December 15 on Max and December 16 in India on Jio Cinema."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tabu (@tabutiful)

It seems that fans will have to wait for a little longer to see Tabu spread her magic in the new HBO show. Since the details of her character has been kept under the wraps, it has further raised the excitement among fans who wonder how Sister Francesca's arrival will change the narrative.

Fans have bittersweet feelings after Tabu's announcement

A still from 'Dune: Prophecy' trailer (YouTube/@max)

Tabu enjoys a massive fan base in India and across other nations where Indian cinema is popular. While some fans are finally relieved to know exactly when she will arrive in the scene, some are disappointed about the late entry as Episode 5 will be penultimate episode to the series.

A disappointed fan wrote in the Instagram comment section, "Casting Tabu in a series and relegating her to a mere two episodes out of six is not just disappointing it's disrespectful. To limit her screen presence to a fleeting appearance is a waste of immense potential, robbing audiences of the opportunity to witness her unmatched artistry. Another fan reacted, "Wait? on episode 5??? seriously?"

Nonetheless, the excitement among fans remains at its peak. Someone wrote, "Absolutely loved the first episode ! "And can’t wait to see your magic ! Sooooooo freaking excited!" Another comment reads, I can't wait to whistle when you make your grand entry as Sister Francesca!"

What to expect in the next episodes of 'Dune: Prophecy'?

Emily Watson in 'Dune: Prophecy' (HBO)

The drama in 'Dune: Prophecy' has just begun. With the death of nine-year-old Pruwet Richese and Sister Kasha, Mother Superior Valya Harkonnen (Emily Watson) has raised her guards. Desmond Hart (Travis Fimmel), a mysterious soldier’s arrival has shaken things in the Imperium, with his motives and powers still unclear.

Desmond was able to resist the Voice in 'Dune: Prophecy' Episode 2, hinting that he could be the ultimate danger Sisterhood needs protection from! Meanwhile, Valya is also in a hurry to put a Sister on the throne before it's too late. While dealing with the rising tension, 'Dune: Prophecy' Episode 3 will take us back to where the sisterhood began.

'Dune: Prophecy' Episode 3 trailer

'Dune: Prophecy' Episode 3 arrives on Max on Sunday, December 1

This article contains remarks made on the Internet by individual people and organizations. MEAWW cannot confirm them independently and does not support claims or opinions being made online.