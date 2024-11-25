'Dune: Prophecy' Episode 2 finds its groove but one scene makes fans cringe hard

Amid the sky-high tension, 'Dune: Prophecy' makes fans cringe with one scene starring Josh Heuston and Tessa Bonham Jones

Contains spoilers for 'Dune: Prophecy'

'Dune: Prophecy' on HBO had a rough start, with the debut episode receiving overwhelmingly negative reviews from both critics and fans. However, given the strong legacy of Frank Herbert's novels and Denis Villeneuve's films, fans are making an effort to overlook its shortcomings and give it another chance.

In Episode 2 of 'Dune: Prophecy' which premiered on Sunday, November 24, Desmond Hart (Travis Fimmel) takes responsibility for Prince's murder, while Emperor Javicco Corrino (Mark Strong) makes a surprising move by siding with him. Meanwhile, Valya (Emily Watson), in the company of Sister Theodosia (Jade Anouka), gives the Emperor a surprise visit to investigate the events. The hour-long episode unpacks a lot of drama, offering viewers enough to stay excited for Episode 3. However, there's one scene in 'Dune: Prophecy' that has made fans uncomfortable.

'Dune: Prophecy' Episode 2's sex scene makes fans cringe hard

Josh Heuston in 'Dune: Prophecy' Episode 2 (HBO)

When Desmond Hart tells Javicco that whatever he did was for him, Javicco calls for his arrest and has him thrown into one of the palace's suspension cells. However, Empress Natalya convinces Javicco (Jodhi May) not to execute Desmond, arguing that he could still prove useful to them. However, Javicco's bastard son Constantine (Josh Heuston) spills all the beans to Duke Richese's daughter Lady Shannon (Tessa Bonham Jones). It happens when the two meet privately and make love.

The overly long and explicit sex scene left many fans cringing with discomfort. On X, one fan wrote, "Dune Prophecy Episode 2 had sex scenes or soft p**n. HBO is making Dune so cringe." A similar comment on Reddit reads, "I’m no prude but that was softcore p**n."

Dune Prophecy Episode 2 had sex scenes or soft porn 💀



HBO is making Dune so cringe. — 𝐀𝐅𝐂 Loki 🍿 (@TheLokiLad) November 25, 2024

An unhappy fan wrote, "Okay the s*x scenes in Dune Prophecy are unnecessary and cringe.. just insinuate what’s happening and then get to the dialogue.. this is my only complaint." Another fan added, "It felt so weird too. I don’t mind a spicy sex scene, but they have “f**k me” glances during the wake, then she’s like “I didn’t even care about him”."

Okay the sex scenes in Dune Prophecy are unnecessary and cringe.. just insinuate what’s happening and then get to the dialogue.. this is my only complaint. — Yoshie (@iAYoshie) November 25, 2024

Fans have mixed feelings about 'Dune: Prophecy' Episode 2

A still from 'Dune: Prophecy' (HBO)

Although the series opened to negative reviews, fans of the Dune franchise are continuing to watch, hoping it improves. Episode 2 appears to have redeemed itself to some extent, with several fans sharing positive feedback. At the same time, some fans continue to be disappointed by its shortcomings. A happy fan wrote, "The 2nd episode of Dune Prophecy was great."

Another fan added, "Dune Prophecy Episode 2 wasn't bad but I feel like its just Star Wars with s*x and no lightsabers or blasters." Intrigued by the character of Desmond Hart, one fan noted, "Watching Dune: Prophecy. Travis Fimmel is in it so I’m excited to see where it goes. Reminds me a lot of Ragnar."

The 2nd episode of Dune Prophecy was great. — TheBackHandofTruth🇺🇸 (@backhandoftruth) November 25, 2024

Dune Prophecy Episode 2 wasn't bad but I feel like its just Star Wars with sex and no lightsabers or blasters ¯\_(ツ)_/¯ — Waffy ᯅ (@waffyworld) November 25, 2024

Watching Dune: Prophecy. Travis Fimmel is in it so I’m excited to see where it goes. Reminds me a lot of Ragnar. — Adam Ford (@astcbpe) November 25, 2024

A disappointed fan said, "Dune Prophecy is giving freeform/sci-fi channel budget teen fantasy drama like this is so funny to be an HBO original." Another negative tweet reads, "Dune Prophecy kinda sucks damn. Feels like a soap opera."

dune prophecy is giving freeform/sci-fi channel budget teen fantasy drama like this is so funny to be an HBO original pic.twitter.com/STpAO7FJ1l — elijah (@elijahhhhhhhh) November 25, 2024

Dune Prophecy kinda sucks damn. Feels like a soap opera 😭😭 — Noah Wilkinson (@noahwilkinson96) November 25, 2024

While Episode 2 of 'Dune: Prophecy' is better than Episode 1, the show still has a long way to go before it wins over the hearts of the franchise.

'Dune: Prophecy' Episodes 1 and 2 are now streaming on Max

