When will 'Severance' Season 2 release? Apple TV+ show adds 'Wednesday' star to cast

Apple TV+'s 'Severance' Season 2 stars Adam Scott, Zach Cherry, Britt Lower and others

Contains spoilers for 'Severance'

Following the jaw-dropping finale of 'Severance' Season 1, things are surely simmering hot for the upcoming season. The creative brainchild of Dan Erickson, the science fiction show swept fans away with its intriguing and unique storyline, packed with stellar performances.

Premiered back on February 18, 2022, 'Severance' Season 1 follows the unique premise where a corporation, Lumon Industries, uses a medical procedure, 'severance,' to disband the consciousness of their employees. The act is done in hopes of keeping their work classified, but Mark Scout (Adam Scott) and his colleagues soon starts discovering clues that hint at the company's misdeeds.

What is the plot of 'Severance' Season 2?

John Turturro, Adam Scott, Britt Lower, Zach Cherry, and Tramell Tillman in a still from 'Severance' (Apple TV+)

Following the explosive 'Severance' Season 1 finale, where Helly Riggs (Britt Lower) learns she is the heir to Lumon and Mark uncovers that his supposedly dead wife is still alive. These revelations intensify the mystery surrounding the company's true purpose, which will be revealed in Season 2.

While most of the plot details of Season 2 are under wraps, the Season 2 trailer hints at a new character who will face new predicaments in the follow-up where Mark, Helly, and Dylan George (Zach Cherry) will return to their office and confront personal revelations.

Who are the new cast members of 'Severance' Season 2?

Britt Lower in a still from 'Severance' (Apple TV+)

'Severance' Season 2 will return with the original cast, where Adam Scott, Patricia Arquette, John Turturro, Christopher Walken, Britt Lower, and more will continue to reprise their characters.

The upcoming season will also introduce new stars, including Bob Balaban, who is best known for 'The Grand Budapest Hotel.' Wednesday's star Gwendoline Christie, will also make an appearance in Season 2 along with John Noble, Alia Shawkat, and Merritt Wever.

When and how to stream 'Severance' Season 2?

Christopher Walken, John Turturro, Adam Scott, Claudia Robinson, Britt Lower, and Zach Cherry in a still from 'Severance' (Apple TV+)

'Severance' Season 2 will roll out on Friday, January 17, 2025; following that, the remaining episodes will be released on a weekly basis until the finale on Friday, March 21.

You can subscribe to Apple TV+'s streaming service, which allows you to not only watch Season 2 but also Season 1. Apple TV+ charges a monthly subscription fee of $9.99 for access to all of the platform's original episodes and flicks.

'Severance' Season 2 trailer