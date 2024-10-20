‘Wednesday’ Season 2 is in the works, and our craziest theories might just come true

While we wait for the release of ‘Wednesday’ Season 2, here are 5 theories that might happend in the next season

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: 'Wednesday' Season 2 is officially in progress after the huge success of its first season. The show broke records, even beating 'Stranger Things' Season 4 in viewership, and is now Netflix's second most-watched English-language series. Jenna Ortega's standout performance as Wednesday Addams was widely praised.

With Season 2 confirmed, fans are starting to guess where the story will go next. Season 1 was mostly self-contained, but there are still some loose ends and characters that could be explored further. Here are five exciting ideas for what might happen in 'Wednesday' Season 2.

1. Will the Addams Family have a bigger role in 'Wednesday' Season 2?

A still from 'Wednesday' (@netflix)

A prominent theory for 'Wednesday' Season 2 is that the rest of the Addams Family will take center stage. Season 1 received criticism for limiting their involvement, making it feel disconnected from the iconic family. To address this, 'Wednesday' Season 2 can seamlessly integrate the family into the narrative. Possible scenarios include the Addams Family spending more time at Nevermore Academy to ensure Wednesday's safety after Season 1's events. Alternatively, Wednesday could maintain closer ties through crystal ball calls. Both options would continue Wednesday's character development, strengthening her bond with her parents. This direction would enrich the show's family dynamics, aligning with the beloved 'Addams Family' franchise.

2. Will Principal Weems make her return in 'Wednesday' Season 2?

Despite Principal Weems's apparent death in the 'Wednesday' Season 1 finale, fans speculate about her potential return. Gwendoline Christie, the actress behind Weems, hinted at the possibility, noting that her character's funeral was never shown, as reported by Digital Spy. This omission fuels theories that Weems may have used her shapeshifting abilities to fake her own death, evading Laurel and Tyler. Even if Weems is truly dead, her return remains plausible. Flashbacks to Gomez and Morticia's Nevermore Academy days could feature a younger Weems, allowing for posthumous character development. Alternatively, Weems's ghost could appear, assisting Wednesday in unraveling the mystery stalker's identity. This would align with the show's supernatural elements and deepen the dynamic between Weems and Wednesday. Christie's character left an indelible mark, and her return would be a welcome twist. With creative storytelling, 'Wednesday' Season 2 can justify Weems's comeback, exploring new dimensions of her enigmatic personality.

3. Who will be the main villains in 'Wednesday' Season 2?

The villains of 'Wednesday' Season 2 haven’t been revealed yet, but one idea is that the Morning Song cult could play a big part. This shady group looks like a self-help community, but it’s actually run by sirens who trick people into giving up their money. Bianca’s mother and stepfather are in charge of the cult. Even though we didn’t see Morning Song in 'Wednesday' Season 1, they’ve already been set up as enemies for Bianca. At the end of Season 1, Bianca’s mother, Gabrielle, blackmailed her by threatening to reveal that Bianca used her siren song to get into Nevermore unless she returned home to help with the cult. This cliffhanger could lead to more development for Bianca and a major showdown in Season 2. Bringing Morning Song into the next season would add more layers to the story, showing a darker side of Nevermore’s supernatural world. The cult’s mind control and greed would challenge Wednesday’s detective skills and put Bianca’s loyalty to the test, making for a thrilling storyline.

4. Will Wednesday and Enid become a couple in 'Wednesday' Season 2?

Many fans believe 'Wednesday' Season 2 might explore a romantic relationship between Wednesday and Enid. While both characters had relationships with boys in Season 1 (Ajax, Xavier, and Tyler), their friendship grew stronger, sparking interest in a possible romance between the two. The show's writers have expressed openness to different possibilities, which adds to the speculation, as reported Digital Spy. Enid also shows traits that could be seen as queer-coded, such as her affection for Wednesday and her struggles with her mother, who pressured her to attend a camp similar to "conversion therapy" in Episode 5. This storyline can be seen as a metaphor for figuring out one's sexuality.

A Wednesday-Enid romance in Season 2 could also help address criticisms of queerbaiting aimed at Netflix. The platform highlighted the LGBTQ+ themes of 'Wednesday', including the "opposites attract" dynamic between Wednesday and Enid, and even hosted a "WednesGay" premiere event, as reported by Junkee. By developing their friendship first, the show could naturally explore their relationship in line with its focus on meaningful connections. This approach would not only please fans but also offer positive LGBTQ+ representation, adding depth to the show's character-driven story.

5. Will Xavier Thorpe be a hyde in 'Wednesday' Season 2?

A compelling theory surrounds Percy Hynes White's Xavier Thorpe, suggesting he might be a Hyde. Season 1 saw Xavier plagued by mysterious Hyde-themed dreams, attributed to his psychic powers. However, if Xavier is secretly a Hyde, these dreams could symbolize his inner struggle. This revelation aligns with the Hydes' artistic nature, mirroring Xavier's creative personality. It would also intensify his trust issues, as hiding his true identity could exacerbate feelings of isolation. Moreover, this twist ties into Xavier's complex relationship with his father, Vincent Thorpe. Vincent's image-conscious behavior and desire to keep Xavier's problems under wraps might stem from protecting his son's secret. This could humanize Vincent, portraying him as a concerned parent trying to safeguard Xavier from societal judgment. Integrating Vincent into Season 2 through this plot thread would seamlessly expand the narrative. By exploring Xavier's potential Hyde identity, 'Wednesday' Season 2 can dive deeper into themes of self-acceptance, trust, and the blurred lines between good and evil. This direction would enrich the show's supernatural world and character development.