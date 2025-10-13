'Bridgerton' Season 4: Much-awaited hit Netflix drama gets major release date update

The romance drama will be released in two parts with the first four episodes debuting January 2026

'Bridgerton' fans have every reason to celebrate. The much-awaited Netflix romance drama is set to release season 4 in two parts, with the first batch of four episodes releasing on January 29, 2026. The remaining four were released a month later, on February 26. Starring Luke Thompson as Benedict Bridgerton and Yerin Ha as Sophie Baek, the new season will firmly place the spotlight on Thompson's character.

The official logline reads, "Bridgerton turns its focus to bohemian second son Benedict. Despite his elder and younger brothers both being happily married, Benedict is loath to settle down — until he meets a captivating Lady in Silver at his mother’s masquerade ball."

Season 4 also marks the show's midway point, with the streamer already renewing the show for seasons 5 and 6. The latest season stars Jonathan Bailey as Anthony Bridgerton, Adjoa Andoh as Lady Danbury, Lorraine Ashbourne as Mrs. Varley, Nicola Coughlan as Penelope Bridgerton, Masali Baduza as Michaela Stirling, Hannah Dodd as Francesca, Julie Andrews as Lady Whistledown, and Victor Alli as Lord John Stirling.

Earlier, showrunner Jess Brownell teased what was in store for Benedict and Sophie as they begin their romantic journey. According to Collider, "Every season we try to look at a different trope within the romantic world, and this year it's all about forbidden love," she said.

"That class clash gives us a very serious obstacle, and the stakes could not be higher this year, so it's really a juicy one. I feel like we've spent the first three seasons really digging into the upstairs world and getting to know the rules of the ton and so it felt right that after three seasons of doing that we get to expand the world out and go downstairs and broaden our world and also because you are now so familiar with the upstairs I think viewers know just how difficult a pairing between a gentleman and a maid will be, they're right there with us."

Brownell's comments all but confirm how the latest installment explores class divide — a theme that has been touched on very little in the previous seasons. With the drama centering around the upper class, it's interesting to see how the romantic drama tackles the sensitive topic. The social standing will make for a major obstacle, and with the show set to arrive in two parts, expect some intense drama as Benhopie navigate some rough waters while also sharing some passionate and heartwarming moments.

'Bridgerton' Seasons 1-3 are available for streaming on Netflix.