Adam Brody, Kristen Bells’ ‘Nobody Wants This’ renewed for Season 3 — here’s when Netflix’s hit show returns

The Emmy-nominated romantic comedy will return in 2026, following strong viewership for its second season and continued global popularity

Fans of 'Nobody Wants This' have double cause to rejoice. Not only did Netflix recently drop all ten episodes of 'Nobody Wants This' Season 2 on October 23, but it also officially renewed the romantic comedy for a third season. The show, created by Erin Foster, had its third season greenlit by the streaming platform giant just 12 days after the premiere of its sophomore season. This is in keeping with the renewal of the second season, which took place merely fourteen days after the debut season's premiere. Although an official premiere date for 'Nobody Wants This' Season 3 is yet to be announced, a potential release window might be sometime in the Fall of 2026, according to ScreenRant.

The highly rated Netflix show stars Kristen Bell as an agnostic sex and dating podcaster by the name of Joanne. Her chemistry with the other leading character of Rabbi Noah Roklov, played to perfection by Adam Brody, shines forth right from the outset. The show is based on the life of the show's creator. Netflix recently came out with the announcement via its X handle with a video of Bell calling Brody and her other co-actors, informing them about the good news that their show had been renewed for a third season.

As per a report by Deadline, Foster is overjoyed at the prospect of extending his vision for another outing. He commented: "I couldn’t be more excited to head into a third season of this show. It is a privilege to be able to write about my favorite couple on a scale like this. As long as it doesn’t take too much time away from me watching reality TV at night, I’ll do it for as long as they want me to."

Netflix is yet to release the plot and other associated details for the upcoming third season. The first season was a whirlwind in itself and ended with Joanne and Noah coming together, then briefly breaking up, only to reunite later on. The second season saw them holding on to each other while many of the supporting characters went through breakups of their own. The sophomore season finale indicated a character arc for Joanne that involved her converting to Judaism and this might speculatively be explored in the upcoming season.

Bruce Eric Kaplan and Jenni Konner would reprise their roles as co-showrunners alongside Foster. The rom-com continues to sway audiences across the globe, with the second season amassing 21.9M viewing hours as per Luminate’s Top 50 U.S Streaming Viewership weekly chart. It also occupied the top spot on Netflix's Global English TV list for a total of two weeks and found it's way in the Top 10 lists across 82 countries.