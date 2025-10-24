‘Nobody Wants This’ star Kristen Bell shares exciting new update about season 3: ‘The writer’s room is…’

Kristen Bell was asked whether fans would get a third season of the show, and she shared a sneak peek at what's next

Kristen Bell recently shared an update on the future of the hit Netflix series ‘Nobody Wants This.’ During her latest interview with Parade magazine, Bell was asked whether fans would get a third season of the rom-com show, and she revealed that it was currently being written. “The writer’s room is working right now. You never know if you’re gonna be able to shoot because that’s way above our pay grade, and they decide what shows are gonna be shot. But the writer’s room is writing it right now. That we know,” Bell told the media outlet.

Elsewhere in the interview, when Adam Brody was asked what he would like to see happen next for the hot rabbi Noah Roklov (played by Adam Brody) and agnostic podcaster Joanne Williams (played by Kristen Bell). Brody stated that he would like the two of them to take their relationship to the next level by either moving in together or getting engaged relatively soon. Considering that his character "was slow on the moving in together” in Season 2, Brody feels that Noah “needs to make up for it in some way.”

Brody said, “I think if he could hit the gas, the pedal in another area, that would be nice.” Speaking of the finale of ‘Nobody Wants This’ Season 2, it showed Noah and Joanne pull the plug on their relationship mid-episode, and it concluded with Noah telling Joanne that she’s his soulmate and that he doesn’t care whether or not she’s Jewish. In the episode, Noah told Joanne, “I choose you. Every time,” to which Joanne responded, “Well, you’re in luck.”

At the time of writing, ‘Nobody Wants This’ hasn’t been officially renewed by Netflix for a third season. The second season of the show, which premiered on October 23, is currently performing well on the popular streaming platform and is receiving positive feedback from viewers. Just like the renewal timeline of Season 2, the third season of ‘Nobody Wants This’ is expected to get an official confirmation in a few weeks if the viewership numbers continue to remain strong. The show's fans will have to wait a bit longer to get clarity on the third season. ‘Nobody Wants This’ Season 2 is currently streaming on Netflix.