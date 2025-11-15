‘Landman’ isn’t ending anytime soon as Sam Elliot teases major season 3 update

Elliot's latest suggests the third instalment might have a quicker return on Paramount+

'Landman' star Sam Elliot had a major update on the season ahead of the second season's premiere. 'Landman' Season 2 returns on Sunday, November 16, and Elliot's latest suggests the third instalment might have a quicker return on Paramount+.

Speaking to ExtraTV, Elliot teased that 'Landman' Season 3 is slated to go on floors in April or May 2026. After sharing his thoughts on considering taking an extended break after '1883', Elliot dropped some exciting news on playing Tommy Norris' father in 'Landman' season 2 and in future seasons.

"I'm excited to see what unfolds in [Landman] season 3. I mean, we're talking about season 2, but that's backstory for us at this point. We're all looking toward April and May when we start shooting season 3." The news comes as a major surprise, with the streamer yet to officially announce the renewal for another season. Earlier, speculation was rife about a third season following news of co-creator Taylor Sheridan's exit from Paramount+.

Elliot's comments come on the back of the show's EP and co-creator Christian Wallace saying 'Landman' plans to have seasons after Sheridan's exit. Now, it appears that season 3 plans are already in the pipeline, especially in the wake of Elliot's comments.

He also spoke of why 'Landman' appealed as a project. "It’s got all the elements. It’s got humor. It’s got drama. It’s got reality," Elliot remarked. "It’s got Taylor Sheridan all over it. Taylor tells the truth… He knows about different subjects that interest people. It’s well-written and well-grounded stuff. There’s a gifted bunch of people who have the opportunity to say Taylor’s words, and I think it’s a lot of fun for the audience."

While much of the plot for season 2 has been under wraps, Elliot's take suggests that his character will likely pull through the events of the sophomore season. Season 1 ended on a dramatic note with Jon Hamm's Monty in 'Landman' Season 1's ending, cementing the fact that no major character will be safe in the hit Paramount+ show.

The official synopsis reads, "Set in the proverbial boomtowns of West Texas, 'Landman' depicts a 'modern-day tale of fortune-seeking in the world of oil rigs," according to the series synopsis. "In Season Two, as oil rises from the earth, so do secrets – and Tommy Norris’ (Billy Bob Thornton) breaking point may be closer than he realizes. As Norris faces "mounting pressure" from M-Tex Oil, Cami Miller (Moore) and "the shadow of his kin," his "survival in West Texas isn’t noble – it’s brutal. And sooner or later something’s got to break."

'Landman' Season 2 premieres November 16 on Paramount+