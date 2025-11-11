Leaked ‘Harry Potter’ TV reboot photos reveal major change to one fan-favorite character and we love it

Production has started on the first season of 'Harry Potter' TV reboot and will last till next year

The upcoming 'Harry Potter' reboot is anticipated to be a landmark event in the history of television programming. Designed to be a complete overhaul of the beloved franchise, the upcoming HBO show will begin at the beginning. In recent times, the 'Harry Potter' TV reboot has been making headlines owing to its casting choices and creative decisions in general. Wizarding World Direct recently dropped a few leaked photos from the sets of the upcoming show that began production earlier this year, in July. Alongside presenting the first look at important characters such as Harry Potter, Ron Weasley, Neville Longbottom, and Draco Malfoy, the leaked photos also made it clear that the HBO show has brought about a change in the Hogwarts house robes, as per a report by ScreenRant.

FIRST LOOK at Harry, Draco Malfoy, Ron Weasley and Neville Longbottom in their Hogwarts robes in the HARRY POTTER TV series! pic.twitter.com/rfGHqQVBQh — Wizarding World Direct (@WW_Direct) November 11, 2025

As is already known, young actor Lox Pratt has been roped in to play the character of Malfoy. The character of Malfoy itself has traditionally been known as an antagonist to Harry. His intense dislike for wizards and witches born out of Muggles has continuously pitted him against Harry both in the books as well as in the films. The other members of the cast include Dominic McLaughlin as the titular Potter, Rory Wilmot as Longbottom, and Alastair Stout as Weasley.

The behind-the-scenes images show all of them in full costume at the sets of the HBO show. Apart from presenting the first look of Pratt as Malfoy, the photos further enlighten us about the changed Hogwarts house robes donned by all of the characters. For starters, the robes appear to be completely different than what the audience is used to, based on the film series.

The robes from the TV show are reddish brown in colour and do not sport any visible insignia that identify the students of Hogwarts based on their house of belonging. In contrast to this, the robes previously displayed in the film series were black in colour. They also exhibited the insignia of the four houses on the left side. While it is natural for a reboot to rearrange the previously established status quo of the universe in which the narrative takes place, it remains to be seen whether these new additions shall be approved by the audience.

The production of the 'Harry Potter' TV reboot has already started earlier this year in April, following an intense casting schedule that brought to light the new set of cast members. The production of the first season is expected to last till mid-2026, after which a short sabbatical would enable the cast and crew to grab some much-needed rest before diving headlong into the second season. The debut season of the show is, as of this writing, tentatively eyeing a 2026 release date. An official confirmation in this direction is yet to arrive.