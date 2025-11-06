‘Gremlins 3’ is finally happening with Steven Spielberg on board, here's everything you need to know

More than three decades after the release of 'Gremlins 2: The New Batch', Warner Bros. has finally renewed the franchise for an upcoming third film. Tentatively titled as 'Gremlins 3', the movie was recently announced by Warner Bros. Discovery chief David Zaslav, as per a report by The Hollywood Reporter. While speaking at the third quarter investors call, Zaslav confirmed that 'Gremlins 3' was eyeing a November 19, 2027 release and would feature acclaimed director Steven Spielberg as the executive producer. In addition to this, Chris Columbus, who wrote the original screenplay for the debut film back in 1984 and who has since then distinguished himself by directing such blockbusters as 'Home Alone' and 'Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone', shall be donning the director's cap for the third instalment in the franchise.

It goes without saying that the 'Gremlins' franchise has seen quite a few ups and downs in the past decades. The debut movie was quite a success at the box office since it was made on a modest budget of $11 million and went on to gross a total of $151 million in ticket sales domestically. The movie was replete with dark horror and skilfully employed tenets of comedy, thereby providing wholesome entertainment. At the centre of the Joe Dante directorial was the rather adorable character of Mogwai. Once after being adopted by a family, Mogwai learns to accommodate in the new surroundings.

However, things soon go downhill after a mistake on the part of his caretakers causes it to unleash the wrath of multiple green monsters who are hell bent on destruction. Although based purely on a fictional script, the very concept of 'Gremlins' was taken from the Royal Air Force coining the term. Back in the 1920s, mechanical failures occurring on RAF planes were attributed to be the handiwork of these small monsters who were referred to as gremlins. The term gained further popularity once after former RAF pilot and children's literature author Roald Dahl published his 1943 book by the name of 'The Gremlins'.

Despite being a massive hit, the 'Gremlins' franchise was rather short lived. The sequel movie was presented as a stark satire of the original based in New York, and failed to impress audiences. The meagre collection of $41 million at the box office had effectively sealed the fate of the franchise before its recent renewal. Details surrounding the plot and cast of the upcoming film are still under wraps.

Warner Bros. is happily looking back at 2025, per Variety magazine, as the year in which they dished out multiple winners in the likes of the 'Minecraft' movie, 'Weapons' and 'Sinners'. It remains to be seen whether the upcoming 'Gremlins' movie would add another feather in the hat of Warner Bros.