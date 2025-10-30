Steven Spielberg reunites with Grammy-winning composer for their 30th film — and we can't keep calm

The untitled sci-fi movie stars Emily Blunt, Wyatt Russell, Josh O'Connor, Colin Firth, and Eve Hewson in key roles

There are very few Hollywood duos that have survived the ever-changing trends of the entertainment industry; Steven Spielberg and Grammy-winning composer John Williams have to be one of them. Having last worked together on 'Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny' in 2023, the two have worked on 29 films together. If recent reports are to be believed, Spielberg and Williams are all set to reunite for the 30th time, and honestly, we are rooting for them.

John Williams performs during Universal Studios' Wizarding World of Harry Potter Opening at Universal Studios Hollywood in Universal City, California (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer)



During the 'John Williams—A Composer’s Life: A Night of Stories and Music' event at Juilliard, school president Damian Woetzel confirmed that Williams is currently in Los Angeles collaborating with Spielberg on his next film, making their 30th project together. As reported by journalist Doug Adams, the legendary composer and director duo have previously teamed up on classics like 'E.T.,' 'Jurassic Park,' and 'Close Encounters of the Third Kind,' as per Screen Rant.

Damian Woetzel (president of Juilliard)



"The catalyst is John Williams, who is in Los Angeles doing what he does: he is working with Steven Spielberg on the next movie. And that is something to be happy about." — Doug Adams (@DougAdamsMusic) October 28, 2025

In 2022, Williams hinted at retiring after 'Dial of Destiny,' but in 2023, he walked back the statement, saying, "I don't care much for grand pronunciamentos… If I made one without putting it in context, then I withdraw it." The upcoming 2026 film also reunites Spielberg with screenwriter David Koepp, who previously collaborated with him on 'Jurassic Park,' 'War of the Worlds,' and 'Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull.'

The untitled 2026 Spielberg movie features a star-studded cast including Emily Blunt, Wyatt Russell, Josh O'Connor, Colin Firth, Colman Domingo, Eve Hewson, and Noah Robbins, with filming already wrapped. Reuniting Spielberg with Williams and Koepp and returning to the science-fiction genre, the project is already being hailed as one of 2026's most anticipated potential summer blockbusters.

Notably, at 78, Spielberg's everlasting love for the movies was on full display when he declared that he'll "never retire," saying, "I'm making a lot of movies and I have no plans … ever … to retire." The acclaimed director even revealed his "appetite for a western," a genre he's long wanted to explore, as per The Guardian. Despite 'The Fabelmans' feeling like a reflective finale to his career, Spielberg is far from done, as the director is actively working on new projects. His continued passion mirrors that of fellow filmmakers like Francis Ford Coppola, Martin Scorsese, and Ridley Scott, all still creating in their 80s, proving that for great directors, filmmaking truly is a lifelong pursuit.