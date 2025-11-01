Keanu Reeves, 'Deadpool' director link up for sci-fi flick, 'Shiver'

Keanu Reeves comes into the new project on the back of 'Ballerina' and 'Good Fortune'

Warner Bros. is in advanced talks to acquire Keanu Reeves' next film. 'The Matrix' star will team up with 'Deadpool' director Tim Miller for 'Shiver', a sci-fi movie with the latter helming the package. Matthew Vaughn and Aaron Ryder serve as producers, with Ian Shorr penning the script.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the movie "has been described as having shades of Edge of Tomorrow, the Tom Cruise sci-fi movie about a soldier trapped in a time loop during an alien invasion, and The Shallows, the Blake Lively shark survival movie."

The report further adds, "Plot details are very hazy, but the word on the street is that the story centers on a ne’er-do-well smuggler who finds himself in the middle of a deadly double-cross while on a job in the Caribbean Sea, resulting in him surrounded by bodies, hostile mercenaries, and thirsty sharks alike. He next finds himself in a deathly time loop and scrambling to break the cycle."

Miller is known for some high-octane action and slick filmmaking techniques that have received critical acclaim over the years. With 'Shiver', the expectation is a blockbuster, especially with Reeves in the lead. There are no other cast details revealed.

Reeves comes into the new project on the back of 'Ballerina', the spinoff of his 'John Wick' franchise, and Aziz Ansari-directed 'Good Fortune'. While both movies had a lukewarm reception, Reeves continues to be one of the in-demand Hollywood stars. In related news, 'Ballerina' star Ana de Armas recollected what it was like working with Reeves on the sets of the film.

'That day, just seeing him walking on set when everyone was waiting. He just walked in with the John Wick suit on again. It was the first time after John Wick 4, which was a very iconic moment," she told THR. I’ll never forget that. And then we shot that scene for three or four days, and he was just full on. It was actually longer than we thought, I think, originally in the script. It just kept getting more and more intricate and complicated, and then we found those action moments in between. It became something really special, and it was a good setup for that relationship."

At the time of writing, there is no official word on when 'Shiver' begins production. Watch this space for more updates on the much-awaited sci-fi thriller.