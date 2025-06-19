‘The Office’ star reveals fellow ‘DWTS’ contestants gave her ‘dirty looks’ for one petty reason

Kate Flannery didn't hold back as she appeared on an episode of former 'DWTS' pro Cheryl Burke’s 'Sex, Lies and Spray Tans' podcast

Kate Flannery is reflecting on some behind-the-scenes drama from her time on 'Dancing With The Stars'! In September 2024, Flannery appeared on an episode of former 'DWTS' pro Cheryl Burke’s 'Sex, Lies and Spray Tans' podcast, and she candidly spoke about her experience on the ABC dance competition. “I was the oldest [celebrity cast member on season 28] … and I was actually doing pretty well, but everybody else was in their twenties. And I remember some of the women would give me a dirty look in the ladies’ room. And I’m like, ‘You’re in your 20s! Work harder! Are you crazy?’” Flannery said at that time, as per US Weekly.

Soon after, Burke replied, "Ew," and then asked Flannery for clarification by saying, “They would give you dirty looks because you got a higher score than them, as if it’s in your control?” In her response, Flannery went on to say, “Well, everybody’s competitive, you know, whatever. Some of it was, like, as a joke, but I’m like, ‘Yeah, no, you’re not kidding. Your comedy sucks, your thinly veiled comedy.’”

Elsewhere in the episode, Burke also asked Flannery to remind her of the celebrities who were a part of the 2019 season. Then, Flannery mentioned 'The Bachelor' alum Hannah Brown and singer-songwriter Lauren Alaina. However, Flannery didn't reveal which of the two allegedly gave her the dirty looks. During Season 28 of 'Dancing With The Stars', Mary Wilson, well-known by the fans for being the lead vocalist of The Supremes, was actually the oldest woman to compete in that season. Sadly, Wilson was the first contestant to get eliminated from the show.

On the other hand, when we talk about Flannery and her pro partner, Pasha Pashkov, the duo finished in seventh place. While having a conversation with Burke, 'The Office' alum also stated that she was unsure about competing on the hit dance show. "I remember on paper I was like, ‘Dancing With the Stars? I’m too cool for that crap.' And then when I realized what it was, what they’re actually asking of you, [I changed my mind]. And my sister had just passed away," Flannery confessed.

For the unversed, let us share with you that Flannery's sister Nancy passed away in June 2019 following a battle with cancer. In the same interview, Flannery disclosed that her sibling, Nancy, wanted a dance party at her funeral. Along with this, Flannery recalled that her sister's request made her rethink 'DWTS.' Flannery further added, "For some reason, that didn’t happen at the funeral. Maybe I got the dance party.”

Flannery also stated that after her sister's death, she was “so vulnerable initially” on 'Dancing With The Stars' and felt “so grateful” to be paired up with Pashkov. At that point, Flannery gushed over her professional partner, Pashkov, and said, "He just made all the difference. I just think he’s a very evolved soul.” Flannery also praised Pashkov and his wife Daniella Karagach for not making the show the center of their lives and continued, "They understand it's just part of their life."