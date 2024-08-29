Will Heidi Klum be fired from 'AGT'? Simon Cowell throws shade at fellow judge over constant praise

Simon Cowell has publicly criticized fellow 'America’s Got Talent' judge Heidi Klum for giving positive feedback on every performance

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: Simon Cowell has publicly criticized 'America’s Got Talent' judge Heidi Klum for giving positive feedback on every performance. Simon remarked, “You can’t just tell everyone they’re good if you don’t feel it,” accusing Klum of lacking honesty in her reviews. Simon's comments suggested he’s displeased with Heidi’s tendency to always praise the acts, even when their performances might not warrant it. This has sparked speculation about whether Heidi might be removed from the show as a result. Some are wondering if Simon's criticism could lead to changes in the judging panel.

For instance, when she awarded the Golden Buzzer to Dee Dee Simon, Heidi expressed her excitement and belief in Dee Dee’s talent, saying, "Dee Dee, you have a magical quality about you. I’m so excited to see you in the Finals. This Golden Buzzer is for you!" In other instances, Heidi has shown her support by emphasizing the effort and unique qualities of the contestants. For example, she noted, "You are absolutely incredible. I can see how much hard work you've put into this, and it truly shows." Her encouragement didn’t end there; she also motivated performers to continue their journey, saying, "Keep going, don't stop now. You have something special, and the world needs to see it." Moreover, she frequently praised the unique talents of the contestants, as she did when she said, "What you did out there was extraordinary. You have a gift, and I’m so glad you’re sharing it with us."

'AGT' judge Simon Cowell didn't invite Heidi Klum to his house for mentoring sessions

Simon Cowell did not extend an invitation to Heidi Klum for his private mentoring sessions, a decision that highlighted their competitive roles on 'America’s Got Talent: Fantasy League'. In a recent grand finale confessional, Heidi Klum and fellow judge Howie Mandel revealed that Simon Cowell had invited only his selected "dream team" for personal mentoring at his home, leaving them out.

Heidi Klum commented on the exclusion, saying, "How come we have never been invited? It’s because we are competitors." Howie Mandel added, "Simon’s mentoring is like playdates because everybody had to go to his house to get mentoring."

'America’s Got Talent' judge Heidi Klum takes a jab at Simon Cowell's judgment

In a recent episode of 'America’s Got Talent: Fantasy League', Heidi Klum took a jab at Simon Cowell regarding his involvement in Shadow Ace's semifinal performance. During the show, Shadow Ace asked Simon to sit in front of a screen to cast a shadow while performing his hand-puppet routine. While Simon participated, Heidi felt his contribution was minimal and criticized him for not fully engaging.

Heidi Klum praised Shadow Ace's performance, calling it "so funny" and acknowledging the creativity involved. However, she also noted, "Simon could have opened his mouth as Shadow Ace pretended to brush his teeth," suggesting that Simon’s lack of enthusiasm might have been a missed opportunity to enhance the act. Simon, surprised by the criticism, responded, "I can’t believe I’m being criticized for Shadow Ace’s performance." Despite the tension, Shadow Ace impressed the judges and secured a spot in the finals, thanks to a strong audience vote.