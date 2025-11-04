‘Bel-Air’ Season 4 trailer teases Will’s toughest year yet and major family shake-ups — here's when it drops

The Banks family faces life-altering choices as loyalties shift and secrets unravel. In the end, Will’s final year in Bel-Air changes everything

The countdown has officially begun for fans of ‘Bel-Air,’ as the reimagined drama inspired by ‘The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air’ prepares to take its final bow. Peacock has dropped the first trailer for the awaited fourth and final season, teasing a thrilling and emotional conclusion to Will Smith’s coming-of-age journey in Los Angeles. As per Deadline, the new season will premiere on Monday, November 24, with the first three episodes dropping at once, followed by weekly Monday releases. Fans can also expect two episodes on December 1 and a three-episode finale drop on December 8.

The trailer promises a blend of heart, tension, and transformation, everything that’s defined ‘Bel-Air’ since its debut. The story picks up right where Season 3 left off, with Will’s shocking kidnapping setting the tone for a dramatic senior year. According to Peacock’s official synopsis, Will finds himself caught between the carefree excitement of his final year of high school and the heavy expectations that come with his choices. His loyalty and ambition will all be put to the test as he confronts what could be the most important chapter of his life.

Meanwhile, Carlton faces his own storm. Still grappling with the consequences of his past actions, he must decide how far he’s willing to go to secure his future or risk losing it all. The bond between Will and Carlton continues to evolve, with both young men relying on each other to overcome the personal challenges and societal pressures that define their contrasting worlds. But the drama doesn’t stop there. The adult members of the Banks household are facing their own reckonings, according to TVLine. Uncle Phil finds his authority challenged in an “unexpected power shift” involving Geoffrey, whose loyalty to the family becomes increasingly complicated.

Meanwhile, Aunt Viv, who learned she was pregnant in the Season 3 finale, begins to question her identity and career path as she prepares to embrace motherhood again, this time with a fresh perspective on what it means to balance ambition and family. Ashley, now entering high school, is stepping into a rebellious new phase of her life, learning that the world and her place in it are far more complex than she imagined. Hilary, still mourning the loss of her husband, begins a personal journey of self-discovery that could redefine her purpose and independence.

Returning for the final season are Jabari Banks as Will, Adrian Holmes as Philip Banks, Cassandra Freeman as Vivian, Olly Sholotan as Carlton, Coco Jones as Hilary, Akira Akbar as Ashley, Jimmy Akingbola as Geoffrey, Jordan L. Jones as Jazz, and Simone Joy Jones as Lisa. Since its debut, ‘Bel-Air’ has redefined nostalgia with a modern twist, turning the beloved 1990s sitcom into a sharp, emotionally charged drama about identity, class, and belonging. Now, as the show prepares to say goodbye, fans can expect closure, chaos, and plenty of heartfelt moments that honor the legacy of ‘The Fresh Prince.’