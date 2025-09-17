Waiting for ‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’ Season 3 finale? Here’s the exact release time and what to expect

With the clock ticking toward ‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’ finale release, fans are holding their breath for answers in the ultimate summer showdown

The wait is over! ‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’ is officially bringing its third season to an emotional close. Fans of the beloved Prime Video teen drama are gearing up for the finale episode to drop. The series has kept viewers hooked with its love triangle, beach house memories, and coming-of-age heartbreaks. But the big question remains: when exactly will it be available to stream? Amazon’s Prime Video platform typically follows a midnight Pacific Time release schedule, and this finale is no exception. As per The Wrap, the last episode of ‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’ Season 3 will arrive on Wednesday, September 17, at 12:00 a.m. PT / 3:00 a.m. ET.

With 11 total episodes this season, the story has built to this final moment. This makes the timing of its release one of the most talked-about details among the show’s passionate fanbase. This season has once again put Belly (Lola Tung) at the center of the story. She is caught in the ongoing tug-of-war between Conrad (Christopher Briney) and Jeremiah (Gavin Casalegno). The penultimate episode left viewers reeling after Conrad boarded a plane to Paris, a bold move that seemed to point toward reconciliation with his love.

But if there’s one thing fans have learned, it’s that ‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’ thrives on last-minute twists. With the finale now here, audiences are bracing themselves for a potentially heartbreaking or hopeful conclusion. They’re also hoping for a resolution to the long-standing Team Conrad versus Team Jeremiah debate. Also, is this the end of the series? Here’s where things get tricky. Jenny Han’s original book trilogy has now been fully adapted, meaning the show officially ran out of source material weeks ago.

The last stretch of season 3 ventured into uncharted territory, creating storylines not found in the novels. As of now, there is no season 4 planned, making this episode likely the series finale. However, fans shouldn’t completely lose hope. Back in June, Han hinted that while she considered the show complete, she wasn’t ruling out a return in the future. “Never say never,” she teased, as per USA Today. She added that if she felt inspired to continue Belly’s story, and if the cast was willing, she’d be open to revisiting the series.